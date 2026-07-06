Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship

On June 30, 2026, the Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. Barbara that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to every child born on U.S. soil, regardless of the immigration status of that child’s parents. In a 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the Court struck down Executive Order 14160, which had sought to deny citizenship to children born to parents who were undocumented or only temporarily present in the United States.

The ruling resolves more than a year of uncertainty for all nonimmigrant visa holders and individuals who entered the United States without inspection, and employers who sponsor foreign national talent. For background on how the case reached the Supreme Court, see our previous alert, on Trump v. CASA. With the merits question now decided, anyone in the United States on a temporary visa and any one present without inspection now knows that their children born on U.S. soil are and will continue to be U.S. citizens.

What Happened

Executive Order 14160, signed on President Trump’s first day in office in January 2025, directed federal agencies to stop recognizing U.S. citizenship for children born in the country if neither parent held citizenship or lawful permanent resident status at the time of birth. The Order was immediately challenged, and after a series of procedural rulings, including the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. CASA limiting the scope of nationwide injunctions, a class of affected children proceeded with their case in Trump v. Barbara. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case directly, without waiting for a court of appeals to rule first.

The central legal question in this Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling was whether the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause, which grants citizenship to those “born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” permits the government to exclude children of undocumented or temporarily present parents. The administration argued that “subject to the jurisdiction” should be read to require that a child’s parents be lawfully domiciled in the United States. The respondents, and the Court’s majority, countered that this reading cannot be reconciled with the Citizenship Clause’s text, its common-law origins, or the Court’s 1898 decision in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which extended birthright citizenship to children of foreign nationals who were not domiciled in the country on a permanent basis.

The Court agreed with the respondents. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Roberts traced the Citizenship Clause’s roots to English common law and to the Reconstruction Congress’s deliberate rejection of Dred Scott v. Sandford, concluding that the Amendment’s drafters intended to extend citizenship broadly to all children born on U.S. soil, with only narrow historical exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats. The Court held that the Wong Kim Ark decision does not impose a domicile requirement, and that imposing one now would require ignoring more than a century of consistent application. The judgment of the district court, which had blocked enforcement of the Order, was affirmed.

It is worth noting that although the Court’s decision was 6-3 on striking the Executive Order, the Court was divided by 5-4 on the constitutional question itself. Five Justices, led by Chief Justice Roberts, held that the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause forecloses any domicile-based limitation on birthright citizenship and thus the Executive Order is unconstitutional. However, the remaining four Justices did not join that constitutional holding, instead arguing that the Citizenship Clause permits Congress (per Justice Kavanaugh, who concurred in the result) or the Executive (per the dissenters, Justices Thomas, Gorsuch and Alito) to draw distinctions based on a parent’s domicile or allegiance. The separate opinion leaves room for that exact question to be litigated again should Congress change the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the dissenters have already signaled they’d revisit the constitutional question itself if given the chance with a different lineup on the bench.

What Does This Mean for You?

INDIVIDUALS ON TEMPORARY VISAS

For individuals lawfully present in the United States on a nonimmigrant visa, such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, F-1, or J-1 status, this Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling removes a significant source of legal uncertainty that has lingered since January 2025. Executive Order 14160 is unenforceable, and U.S. citizenship for children born in this country continues to be governed by the rule that has applied for more than 125 years: birth on U.S. soil, without regard to a parent’s visa status or presence at the time, confers citizenship.

INDIVIDUALS WITHOUT LAWFUL IMMIGRATION STATUS

The ruling applies with equal force to individuals who entered the United States without inspection or who otherwise lack immigration status. Children born to them in the United States remain citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment, that status is not contingent on any future change to the parents’ own immigration cases, and it cannot be revisited or withdrawn based on developments in removal or other proceedings against the parents.

NO NEW DOCUMENTATION REQUIREMENTS

This Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling also closes off, at least for now, the administration’s stated plan to require federal agencies to verify parental immigration status before issuing a social security number, passport, or other proof of citizenship to a newborn. Because the order has been struck down, no such verification requirement will take effect, and a U.S. birth certificate continues to serve as sufficient proof of citizenship as before.

EMPLOYERS

For all companies who are employers of any foreign national, the decision removes a significant source of uncertainty that has lingered since January 2025. Employers with foreign national employees who have had children since January 2025, or who are expecting children, should not need to take any corrective action, though employees with specific concerns about a child’s documentation should be directed to discuss their individual circumstances with counsel.

Looking Ahead

Chief Justice Roberts, writing for the Court, emphasized the foundational nature of citizenship, concluding: “Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.” The ruling provides important reassurance to immigrant families, including those in temporary status, those seeking permanent status, and those with no status, that the constitutional protection of birthright citizenship for their U.S.-born children remains intact.

This ruling brings welcome clarity, but the underlying policy debate over birthright citizenship is unlikely to disappear from the legislative or political arena. Individuals with questions about how this decision affects family members, or their pending immigration matter should contact their Klasko attorney to discuss the relevant facts and any appropriate next steps.