USCIS Updates TPS-Related EAD Expirations

The Department of Homeland Security has issued new expiration dates for employment authorization documents related to Temporary Protected Status for nationals from seven countries following Supreme Court litigation. What does this mean for employers with affected employees, and how should they ensure compliance with federal immigration regulations?

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On July 1, 2026, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released updates extending the expiration dates of employment authorization documents (EAD) related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals from the following countries: Haiti, Burma, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

The TPS designations for these particular countries were terminated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), leading to several ongoing lawsuits in various federal district courts. Due to this litigation, which has prevented the termination of the TPS designations, DHS had issued a “placeholder” expiration date of July 1, 2026, for TPS-related EADs while awaiting the court's decisions. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Mullins v. Doe, which affirmed the DHS's authority to terminate TPS, USCIS has now eliminated the “placeholder” date of July 1, 2026, and established a new expiration date of July 10, 2026, for TPS-related EADs for nationals of these countries.

As the USCIS could change this date, employers with employees from these nations are advised to consult their immigration counsel to verify the correct EAD expiration dates to ensure compliance with all federal regulations.

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