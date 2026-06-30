Premium Processing For B-1 Visas? New $750 Expedited Visa Interview Fee: What It Means For Travelers And Employers

The U.S. Department of State has introduced a new $750 optional fee for expedited B-1/B-2 visa interview appointments, allowing eligible applicants to secure interviews within 10 business days at select consular sections.

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A recent Federal Register notice from the U.S. Department of State introduces a significant development for business travelers and visitors to the United States: a new $750 optional fee for expedited B-1/B-2 visa interview appointments.

Beginning July 1, 2026, and running through December 31, 2026, this pilot program allows eligible applicants at select consular sections to secure an interview within 10 business days—a dramatic improvement compared to current wait times, which can exceed 12 months at some posts.

Key Impacts for Clients

Faster access—but at a premium

For companies with foreign nationals needing urgent travel (meetings, negotiations, or events), this option offers predictability where delays have been the norm. However, the $750 fee is in addition to the standard $185 visa fee, making cost a key consideration. Limited availability

Expedited slots will be capped and offered only at select posts. Not all applicants will have access, and applicants may not immediately know their new appointment time, only that it will be within 10 days. Pilot programs typically occur at larger posts close to the United States, such as Mexico, Canada, and elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere. No guarantee of visa issuance

Importantly, this program only accelerates interview scheduling—not adjudication. Applicants remain subject to full screening and potential administrative processing. Consular officers are unlikely to know which applicants paid the expedited fee, and their treatment on the day of the interview will be the same. There will be no “premium line,” and it will not affect the outcome of the interview. More expedited appointments mean more scarcity for non-expedited appointments

Consular sections have only so many officers, windows, and hours in the day. For oversubscribed posts that offer paid expedited appointments, there will likely be fewer regular appointment slots available. “Regular” emergency appointments still exist

Applicants with urgent appointment needs, such as a death in the family or urgent medical travel, can still request an expedited appointment for no additional fee under the current standard. These applicants may wish to try that method before paying the $750 fee. Strategic planning remains essential

While helpful, this option should not replace advance planning. Businesses should continue to anticipate visa timelines well ahead of travel needs, especially for critical personnel.

Practical Takeaways

This pilot reflects the government’s effort to address persistent visa backlogs while managing demand ahead of major international events like the 2028 Olympics. It creates a two-tiered system—one driven by urgency and ability to pay, and another relying on traditional timelines.

Consular sections are fee-funded; salaries and other essentials are paid through the receipt of visa fees, not congressionally appropriated funds that come from taxes. Reduced U.S. travel due to global economic issues and the current administration’s policies has tightened consular budgets, and this is another method to recoup costs.

For our clients, the key is evaluating when expedited access justifies the cost. For high-stakes travel, this new pathway may be invaluable. For routine travel, early preparation remains the most cost-effective strategy. Early preparation is always key to interview success; a weak visa case will not be improved by a paid expedited appointment.

As always, our team is available to help assess whether this option makes sense in your specific circumstances, prepare for a tough visa interview, and navigate evolving consular processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.