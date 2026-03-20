Delays In Visa Processing In Several Countries Due To Conflict In Middle East

U.S. visa appointments have been canceled across multiple countries after American embassies and consulates have suspended routine visa processing due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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U.S. visa appointments have been canceled across multiple countries after American embassies and consulates have suspended routine visa processing due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. U.S. embassies and consulates in several countries, including Pakistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, have temporarily suspended visa services, and others in the region could follow depending on future events. At this time, consular services in Turkey remain operational.

Background

Following the initial attacks in the Middle East on February 28, 2026, the U.S. State Department implemented widespread consular closures due to unrest in the region. In times of crisis and conflict, the State Department (which oversees all embassies and consulates), tends to revert to its core mission of protecting and evacuating U.S. citizens (by organizing task forces, scheduling evacuation flights for U.S. passport holders, etc.) and limiting exposure to its own overseas staff. It is likely that nonessential personnel at the Consular Posts have departed the region. This means that more routine services, such as visa appointments for foreign nationals, are postponed or canceled until the State Department deems the security situation more stable.

Potential Impact on Visa Applicants

The suspension of visa services will likely have a widespread impact on future visa processing. In September 2025, the State Department updated its policy on third-country visa processing, requiring most applicants to apply in their country of nationality or legal residence. Accordingly, applicants in this region, with some limited exceptions, will be unable to process their visas until visa services resume. As a result, we anticipate significant backlogs and delays in visa processing once the suspension is lifted.

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