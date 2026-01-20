U.S. Halts Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries — What Applicants Need To Know

The Department of State announced yesterday that it will freeze immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries as of January 21, 2026.

The suspension will apply only to immigrant visa applicants (permanent residency). It currently does not affect nonimmigrant visa applicants.

The pause is expected to last indefinitely and affects nationals from the below countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen

Nationals from the above countries can continue to submit visa applications, as well as schedule and attend interviews, according to the DOS. However, applications will be refused under INA 221(g) and no immigrant visas will be issued to nationals from the impacted countries until the suspension is lifted.

A limited exception is available for dual nationals applying with a valid passport of a country that is not affected by the pause. Additionally, applicants who have already been issued a valid immigrant visa, which is in their possession, are not impacted.

The announcement comes as a result of the administration's increased scrutiny on the "public charge" designation, which includes a proposed rule published in November that would effectively give more discretion to officers when making such determinations.

The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm recommend nationals and citizens from the countries impacted by the "public charge" pause avoid nonessential international travel at this time unless they already have a valid visa stamp/travel document.

The new freeze is expected to lead to lengthier adjudication timelines for cases that are processed through the DOS (i.e., U.S. embassies and consulates), and it is possible that USCIS will adopt a similar adjudications pause for nationals of the affected countries – meaning cases that are filed with USCIS may also become indefinitely frozen, particularly those that require a public charge assessment, such as adjustment of status applications. Similarly, the administration recently paused processing of all USCIS benefit applications for nationals from the previously issued travel ban nations, which is still in effect.

The pause announced on Jan. 14 could face challenges in federal court. The attorneys at Garfinkel Immigration Law Firm continue to monitor the situation closely and will alert clients when and if circumstances evolve.

What is the 'public charge' rule?

The Department of Homeland Security determines whether a visa/green card applicant will be deemed inadmissible to the United States based upon the likelihood of ever becoming a public charge (someone with "significant reliance on the government for support").

As mentioned above, the Trump administration published a proposed rule earlier this month that would rescind a rule from 2022 related to the public charge designation and instead provide more discretion to officers when making such determinations.

The public charge rule applies to all applicants for admission to the U.S. or adjustment of status, with limited exceptions.

