Increase In Issuance Of EB-1A RFEs

During the recent administration there has been an increase in issuance of Requests for Evidence for EB-1A petitions for those of Extraordinary Ability. A Request for Evidence is a request that is made by USCIS that should explain how the evidence is deficient in proving the criteria argued and what additional evidence needs to be provided by the applicant to meet the criteria.

EB-1A petitions are already normally subject to higher scrutiny because their approval is the first step needed to apply for Lawful Permanent Residence or a green card. USCIS normally requires not just evidence but that the evidence be provided with context and information to show why it matters in a particular field.

For example, if you were providing evidence of your membership in an organization that requires outstanding achievements of its members, just providing evidence of the membership is not enough. You must explain what that membership is and provide background information on the organization granting the membership. You also need to provide evidence on the criteria that is used to select the members, information on those who select the members to show that they are recognized experts, other documentation such as articles about the membership organization to show its importance, and any other relevant evidence and background information to show that the criteria is met.

A request for evidence being issued prior to the current administration was not uncommon, but in the current climate it is more surprising to not receive a request for evidence for this type of case. It is important to remember that a request for evidence is not a denial. Depending on the validity of the information in the request and the substance some Requests for Evidence can be overcome, and the case be approved. It is important to carefully review the request and note if there are any errors in the content and application of the regulations by USCIS.

If you have an attorney, you should work with them and make sure that you provide any evidence you think may be helpful. Although there is a deadline by which a response must be submitted, attention to detail and patience will go a long way when dealing with having to respond to a request for evidence.

