Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! (December 12, 2025)

I hope all is well and that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!

This week's video is posted! This week's weekly update video is posted on our YouTube channel.

The topic of this week's video is "Understanding Prevailing Wage Determination Applications" (linked). One of the most important steps of the H-2B visa petition process is also one of the most overlooked. This video helps to understand the Application for Prevailing Wage Determination. Learn about what this step of the petition process is, how the wage is calculated, and why it is so important to petition and compliance success.

You can access this week's video by clicking on the image below:

Conclusion

We hope that you find this resource helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law. Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

