Canada's New Immigration Targets: What Employers And Global Talent Programs Need To Know

Canada's new federal budget provides an updated roadmap for both Permanent and Temporary Resident admissions and the outlook is largely positive for employers managing foreign talent.

Despite headlines suggesting major "cuts" to temporary admissions, the data tells a more balanced story. For most employers, the programs that matter most — work permits, intra-company transfers, and high-skill categories — remain strong and stable.

What's Changing (and What it Means for Employers)

The Temporary Resident target for next year is 385,000, about 43% lower than 2025's goal. However, most of this reduction affects refugee claimants and study permit holders, not employer-driven immigration programs.

Even with this year's 50% reduction in temporary resident admissions, corporate immigration operations have remained smooth, with little disruption to work permit processing.

The government is emphasizing its goal of attracting "the best and brightest" through skilled and tech-focused pathways including a new fast-track option for H-1B visa holders, expected to launch soon.

Permanent Resident Immigration Outlook

The economic immigration share of all permanent residents will increase from 59% to 64% over the next three years, a clear sign of support for employer-sponsored and skilled worker programs.

A new initiative aims to fast-track PR approvals for 33,000 work permit holders within the next two years, further streamlining transitions from temporary to permanent status.

The Bottom Line

While the government is recalibrating admission levels for sustainability, the message to employers is clear: Canada remains open to top global talent.

For companies sponsoring foreign workers, these changes reaffirm a stable, business-friendly immigration environment that continues to value skill-based migration.

FGI will continue monitoring implementation details and share updates as new policies take shape.

