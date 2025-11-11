New USCIS $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee Effective October 16, 2025

On October 16, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published in the Federal Register a notice announcing the implementation of a new $1,000 parole fee. The fee requirement took effect immediately and will attach when a foreign national is paroled into the United States. Among other listed exceptions, the fee will not apply to foreign nationals who are seeking to enter the United States with a valid advance parole document based on a pending adjustment of status application.

Quick Hits

USCIS will begin collecting a $1,000 parole fee for foreign nationals paroled into the United States. The fee became effective following publication in the Federal Register on October 16, 2025.

The $1,000 fee is subject to listed exceptions, including lawful applicants for adjustment of status seeking to re-enter the U.S. with a valid advance parole document.

The $1,000 fee is subject to adjustments for inflation.

Background

On July 4, 2025, H.R. 1, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA), was signed into law. The OBBBA included a new $1,000 parole fee to be implemented for foreign nationals paroled in the United States, provided no exceptions apply.

Analysis and Impact

The $1,000 parole fee must be paid by any foreign national paroled into the United States, "including initial parole from outside the United States, Congressionally-authorized 'parole in place,;' re-parole, or parole from [U.S. Department of Homeland Security] custody." The government has indicated that the actual grant or effectuation of parole will trigger payment of the $1,000 fee, not the filing of an application or request. The $1,000 fee is subject to adjustments for inflation.

There are ten listed exceptions to the $1,000 fee, including applicants for adjustment of status who are returning to the United States after temporary travel abroad with a valid advance parole document.

The fee will be collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and USCIS. CBP will collect fees for foreign nationals at U.S. ports of entry, ICE will collect fees following the grant of parole to individuals physically present in the United States, and USCIS will collect fees following favorable adjudications issued on applications for parole in place or re-parole for individuals physically present in the United States.

Both ICE and USCIS have indicated individual notices will be sent to those impacted when payment is due.

Key Takeaways for Employers

The $1,000 parole fee will primarily impact individuals not on employment-based visa sponsorship. Employers with employees who have applied for advance parole (Form I-131) with adjustment of status applications should note that the $1,000 fee will not impact these individuals.

