USCIS Lifts Administrative Pause On Immigration Applications Filed By Uniting For Ukraine (U4U) Parolees And Others Who Entered Pursuant To Humanitarian Parole

New USCIS policy memorandum instructs USCIS officers to adjudicate all pending applications filed by individuals paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) and other special humanitarian parole programs.

Individuals who entered pursuant to valid, qualifying parole programs can now apply for and receive adjudication of additional benefits, including work permits, and other forms of immigration relief, such as adjustment of status applications, TPS applications, asylum applications, or re-parole applications that enable them to continue to maintain their parole status.

Employers may want to consider whether to support qualifying parolee employees with filings for additional immigration benefits related to work authorization.

On June 9, 2025, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a new policy memorandum instructing USCIS officers to adjudicate all pending applications filed by individuals paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) and other special humanitarian parole programs.

The memorandum, which is not publicly available, was outlined by Kika Scott, acting deputy director of USCIS, in an affidavit filed in the ongoing Svitlana Doe v. Noem court proceedings, where she confirmed that the new memorandum:

authorizes USCIS officers to adjudicate all pending benefits request filed by aliens who are or were paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine (U4U), the parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV Parole Program), and Family Reunification Parole (FRP) processes to a final agency action once USCIS has completed the additional vetting requirement for the parolees' individual requests. The Alfonso-Royals Memo also authorizes USCIS officers to resume processing requests for re-parole and associated benefits for aliens paroled through a categorical parole program which were previously paused.

Background

The new policy memorandum was issued to comply with a previous court order made in the Svitlana Doe v. Noem proceedings. In a May 28, 2025 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts mandated that USCIS resume nationwide processing of immigration benefits applications filed by individuals who had entered the United States pursuant to special parole programs. These programs include U4U, Operation Allies Welcome (Afghanistan), Central American Minors Parole, Family Reunification Parole, CHNV Parole Program, and Military Parole-in-Place.1,2

Previously, immigration benefits applications by these parolees had been frozen.

Previous Policy of February 14, 2025

Back in February, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security implemented a nationwide administrative pause on requests for immigration benefits filed by U4U parolees and other parolees who entered the United States pursuant to special parole programs. In many cases, these individuals were eligible for ancillary benefits, such as applications for adjustment of status (filed based on a petition by a family member or employer), asylum, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), work permit and travel permit documents, or other employment-related sponsorship filings. The policy, described in an internal memo issued by USCIS on February 14, 2025, instituted an "immediate USCIS-wide administrative hold on all pending benefit requests filed by aliens who are or were paroled into the United States under the U4U, CHNV, or FRP processes." USCIS reiterated that the pause on final adjudication of parolee-filed applications would remain in effect "pending the completion of the required screening and vetting . . . to identify any fraud, public safety, or national security concerns."

As a result, USCIS froze all pending applications for asylum, TPS, work permits – Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), advance parole travel documents, permanent residence, naturalization, and all other immigration applications filed with USCIS by these parolees. This left parolees with tenuous status and limited ability to seek more stable immigration-related benefits.

Results of the Policy Change

The new change in policy as a result of the court order brings welcome relief for employers of parolees with humanitarian parole-related immigration status, especially those who may be eligible for additional immigration benefits.

Significantly, individuals who entered pursuant to valid, qualifying parole programs, such as U4U, can now apply for and receive adjudication of additional benefits, including work permits, and other forms of immigration relief, such as adjustment of status applications, TPS applications, asylum applications, or re-parole applications that enable them to continue to maintain their parole status.

USCIS is required to adjudicate these applications and can no longer indefinitely freeze pending applications. The ruling applies broadly and nationwide for those who entered pursuant to special parole programs.

Pathway for CHNV Parolees

While the CHNV Parole Program was terminated and employment authorization issued pursuant to CHNV parole revoked effective immediately, if these parolees filed for other immigration benefits prior to the termination, they could be eligible to remain in the United States on that basis and could possibly be employment-authorized as well, but they should consult with a personal immigration attorney.

Next Steps for Employers

Employers may want to consider whether to support qualifying parolee employees with filings for additional immigration benefits related to work authorization.

For example, employees with parole-related status are now eligible for employer-sponsored immigrant petitions and other filings. Employees may want to check their online USCIS accounts to see if any approval notices or Requests for Evidence have been issued on previously filed applications. Employers can continue to rely on EADs that parolees have presented on the basis of valid parole, but they may want to advise employees to prepare for new filings or re-parole applications as needed.

It should be noted that time is of the essence for any new immigration applications as it is likely that the decision will be appealed by the federal government and that the status quo could change quickly with the rapid rate of policy changes.

Footnotes

1. See Memorandum & Order Granting Partial Relief on Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction and Stay of Administrative Action at 2, Svitlana Doe v. Noem, No. 1:25-cv-10495-IT (D. Mass. 2025).

2. On May 30, 2025, the Supreme Court issued an order lifting the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts' April 14, 2025 Preliminary Injunction that stayed parts of the March 25, 2025 Federal Register notice titled, "Termination of Parole Process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV)." See Noem v. Svitlana Doe, 605 U.S. ___ (2025). Thus, on June 12, 2025, DHS began sending termination notices to those paroled under the CHNV Parole Program and revoking any employment authorization based on being paroled under the CHNV Parole Program effective immediately.

