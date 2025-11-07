ARTICLE
7 November 2025

Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted!

PL
Pabian Law

Contributor

Pabian Law logo
Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.
Explore Firm Details
It provides helpful tips for employers in setting their foreign national workers up for success for their visa interviews at U.S. Consulate and Embassies.
United States Immigration
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Keith Pabian’s articles from Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
Pabian Law are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

Pabian Law Clients,

I hope all is well. This week's video is posted!

It provides helpful tips for employers in setting their foreign national workers up for success for their visa interviews at U.S. Consulate and Embassies.

You can find the video online at: Tips for successful U.S. Consulate and Embassy Appointments

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law. And don't forget to check out our full video library at https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw!

Additionally, I wanted to be sure that you all saw that our sister company, Seasonal Connect, is running a great promotion that can be incredibly helpful to so many of you. Information is below and you can reach out to Seasonal Connect's CEO, Carly Eglin, with any questions. Her email address is carly.eglin@seasonalconnect.com. I highly encourage you to consider joining Seasonal Connect!

1700136a.jpg

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

Thanks, everyone!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Pabian
Keith Pabian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More