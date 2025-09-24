Trump Administration Releases Details On Proposed Gold Card Immigration Program

On Sept. 19, 2025, the Trump administration published additional details about the proposed Gold Card program. The https://trumpcard.gov/ website went live with new information, outlining three categories of programs:

The Gold Card: Requires a USD $1 million contribution for permanent residency. The website states that the Gold Card is based on the individual's ability to substantially benefit the United States. Notably there are no tax provisions; applicants would remain subject to worldwide income taxation. The Platinum Card: Requires a USD $5 million contribution and allows the holder to reside in the United States for up to 270 days per year without being subject to tax on non-U.S. income. This would replace other temporary visas. The Trump Corporate Gold Card: Allows a U.S. business to make a USD $2 million contribution to transfer an employee to the United States. This benefit may be transferable to another employee for a fee.

The website states that processing fees and background vetting will occur for all three card types, although no information about the fees or the process has been posted as of the date of this blog. The site also indicates that contributions will be made to the U.S. Department of Commerce, but no information is available about how those funds will be used by the U.S. government. Importantly, this contribution differs from the EB-5 program, where investors may eventually recover their investment funds depending on the success of the business. It also unclear whether the "vetting" will involve a background check, proof of the source of funds ( as required in the EB-5 program), or both. Moreover, there is no mention of dependent applicants or whether family members of the main applicable will receive benefits under the program.

Of particular interest is a statement on the website that a Gold Card will be either an EB-1 or EB-2 preference green card. These categories, and their underlying subcategories of permanent residence, are statutorily authorized by Congress and have specific visa number allocations. It is possible this designation could be challenged in court as outside the authority of the Executive Branch. Additionally, applicants born in Mainland China and India may face significant visa backlogs, as these delays already exist in the EB-1 and EB-2 preference categories.

At this time, it is unknown when the fees or application instructions will be released to the public. Based on the lack of information regarding requirements, fees, process, and timelines, it does not appear that applicants can apply yet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.