State Department Halts New Student Visa Interviews, Expands Social Media Vetting

New student visa interviews are temporarily paused as of 05.27.25 to implement enhanced social media and security screening.

Applicants with existing appointments are likely not affected, but new applicants will face delays.

Consular officers are instructed to scrutinize applicants' online presence, including private or limited social media accounts or the lack of any online presence.

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has temporarily paused the scheduling of new visa interviews for international students and exchange visitors applying for F, M and J visas. This directive, effective May 27, 2025, is part of a broader national security initiative to expand social media and security vetting for nonimmigrant visa applicants.

Applicants who have already secured interview appointments are likely not affected by this suspension and should proceed as scheduled. However, new applicants may experience delays until further guidance is issued.

Pursuant to Executive Order 14161, "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security," and Executive Order 14188, "Public Safety Threats and Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism," DOS has taken a series of actions to escalate security efforts, including launching their AI-driven "Catch and Revoke" program and announcing plans to "aggressively" revoke visas issued to certain Chinese students. The latest halt in scheduling visa appointments signals a further escalation in scrutiny of nonimmigrant visa applicants.

In a May 30 cable, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed consular officers to:

Apply "extra vigilance" in screening visa applicants for possible threats to U.S. national security.

Consider limited or private social media accounts as potential red flags that reflect "evasiveness and call into question the applicant's credibility."

Refuse visas if an applicant's credibility cannot be confirmed.

Although the cable initially focused on applicants traveling to Harvard University, the enhanced vetting is expected to expand to all international students. DOS may announce similar measures for other groups of visa applicants.

International students currently in the U.S. on F-1 status who have been selected in the FY2026 H-1B lottery and have a pending or approved H-1B petition should exercise caution when considering international travel on F-1 status. If such students depart the U.S. without a valid F-1 visa stamp, they may face challenges in obtaining a new visa because of the current pause in interview scheduling. This could result in delays in returning to the U.S.

This policy shift could delay the arrival of new international students for the upcoming academic year and complicate travel plans for current students. Universities and employers should prepare for increased uncertainty in visa processing timelines and advise students accordingly.

