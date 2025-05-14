State Department Launches Immigrant And Nonimmigrant Visa Interview Availability Tools

On April 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of State launched two new tools to monitor immigrant and nonimmigrant visa interview availability...

Quick Hits

The Immigrant Visa (IV) Scheduling Status Tool provides foreign nationals clarity regarding the month and year that recently scheduled immigrant visa (IV) interviews became “documentarily complete” (fees paid and all documents received).

The Global Visa Wait Times Tool gives foreign nationals a monthly snapshot of the next available nonimmigrant visa (NIV) interview date.

These two new tools provide enhanced clarity with regard to interview wait times, but the tools are intended as a guide only. Due to numerous factors, these tools do not provide precise information on individual visa wait times.

The Immigrant Visa (IV) Scheduling Status Tool gives foreign nationals an approximation of when a visa interview may be scheduled for their case. The tool provides the date that recently scheduled IV interviews became “documentarily complete” (fees paid and all documents received) at a particular consular post. To use the tool, click here, choose the immigrant visa category, input the desired U.S. embassy or consulate, and click “Go.” The result will be the date on which the National Visa Center is scheduling interviews at the selected U.S. embassy or consulate.

The Global Visa Wait Times Tool shows the next available visa interview date for various nonimmigrant visa categories and the average wait time for a B visa interview, updated monthly. To use the tool, click here and navigate to the chart to see each U.S. embassy or consulate listed in alphabetical order by city/post, and the average wait time for scheduling interviews.

These tools offer improved insight into interview wait times, but the tools are intended as a guide only. Due to numerous factors, these tools do not provide precise information on individual visa wait times.

Key Takeaways

When anticipating the timing of a consular interview, visa applicants may use these new tools as a guide to determine visa appointment availability.

