E-Verify Begins Notifying Participating Employers About EAD Revocations

As of April 23, 2025, E-Verify is now notifying participating employers via Case Alerts when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revokes an employee's Employment Authorization Document (EAD). E-Verify has been sending emails to its account holders that it says have employees whose EADs DHS has recently revoked and informing them that the E-Verify cases will be added to their Case Alerts under Cases with Expiring Documents in E-Verify.

E-Verify is an Internet-based system that compares information an employer enters from an employee's Form I-9 to DHS and Social Security Administration records to confirm employment eligibility. E-Verify is generally voluntary, though it is mandatory for some employers, including certain federal contractors, as well as certain employers operating in some states. Some employers sign up for E-Verify because enrolling in the program gives them access to the STEM OPT extension for F-1 international student employees.

In its communication, E-verify explains that DHS recently sent direct notifications to certain individuals who were paroled into the United States that DHS had terminated their parole and revoked their parole-based EADs. A federal court has stayed DHS's termination of the CHNV parole. Employers who have been contacted by E-Verify that its employees' EADs have been revoked should contact their immigration attorney to confirm the parole termination status before contacting the employee to reverify their Form I-9.

Please see E-Verify's update here.

