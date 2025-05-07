ARTICLE
7 May 2025

E-Verify Begins Notifying Participating Employers About EAD Revocations

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
As of April 23, 2025, E-Verify is now notifying participating employers via Case Alerts when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revokes an employee's Employment Authorization Document (EAD).
United States Immigration
Rebecca B. Schechter

As of April 23, 2025, E-Verify is now notifying participating employers via Case Alerts when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revokes an employee's Employment Authorization Document (EAD). E-Verify has been sending emails to its account holders that it says have employees whose EADs DHS has recently revoked and informing them that the E-Verify cases will be added to their Case Alerts under Cases with Expiring Documents in E-Verify.

E-Verify is an Internet-based system that compares information an employer enters from an employee's Form I-9 to DHS and Social Security Administration records to confirm employment eligibility. E-Verify is generally voluntary, though it is mandatory for some employers, including certain federal contractors, as well as certain employers operating in some states. Some employers sign up for E-Verify because enrolling in the program gives them access to the STEM OPT extension for F-1 international student employees.

In its communication, E-verify explains that DHS recently sent direct notifications to certain individuals who were paroled into the United States that DHS had terminated their parole and revoked their parole-based EADs. A federal court has stayed DHS's termination of the CHNV parole. Employers who have been contacted by E-Verify that its employees' EADs have been revoked should contact their immigration attorney to confirm the parole termination status before contacting the employee to reverify their Form I-9.

Please see E-Verify's update here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca B. Schechter
Rebecca B. Schechter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More