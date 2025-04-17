Navigating The New Alien Registration Rules: What You Need To Know (Video)

On March 12, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an interim final rule (IFR) implementing an Alien Registration requirement.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

On March 12, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an interim final rule (IFR) implementing an Alien Registration requirement. This rule, effective April 11, 2025, is based on President Trump's January 20, 2025, Executive Order titled, "Protecting the American People Against Invasion." Section 7 of this Executive Order titled, "Identification of Unregistered Illegal Aliens," instructs that "unregistered" aliens must comply with a 1952 statute that mandates the registration and fingerprinting of certain unregistered foreign nationals in the United States. This webinar provides guidance on navigating these new requirements.

Mintz attorneys John Quill, William Coffman, and Maryanne Kline discuss topics such as:

The Purpose and Current Status of the Rule

Basis: Trump's January 20, 2025, Executive Order titled "Protecting the American People Against Invasion"

Mandate: Foreign nationals must submit electronic registration to USCIS and be fingerprinted

Status: Interim final rule effective April 11, 2025. Notice and Comment Period ends May 12, 2025. Current litigation includes a lawsuit by the American Immigration Counsel requesting a preliminary injunction

Who is Required to Register

Core Requirements: Foreign nationals present in the US for more than 30 days must register Parents/guardians must register children under 14 Children turning 14 must be registered and fingerprinted within 30 days of their fourteenth birthday Foreign nationals 18 years or older must carry proof of registration at all times. Notify DHS of address changes within ten days



Who is Exempt

The following individuals are exempt from this requirement based on their class of admission, prior applications that they have submitted to DHS, or both. Holders of A or G visa status Foreign nationals in the US for less than 30 days Certain Native Americans born in Canada Form I-94, Arrival-Departure Record: Both for noncitizens admitted as nonimmigrants, and noncitizens paroled into the US under 212(d)(5) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) Form I-551, Permanent Resident Card Form I-766, Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Form I-95, Crewmen's Landing Permit Form I-184, Alien Crewman Landing Permit and Identification Card Form I-185, Nonresident Alien Canadian Border Crossing Card Form I-186, Nonresident Alien Mexican Border Crossing Card Form I-221, Order to Show Cause and Notice of Hearing Form I-221S, Order to Show Cause, Notice of Hearing, and Warrant of Arrest of Aliens Form I-862, Notice to Appear, for those noncitizens against whom removal proceedings are being instituted Form I-863, Notice of Referral to Immigration Judge, for those noncitizens against whom removal proceedings are being instituted Valid, unexpired nonimmigrant DHS admission or parole stamp in a foreign passport



Registration Process

Apply for registration within 30 days of the rule taking effect

Complete electronic Form G-325R and fingerprinting at USCIS Application Support Center (ASC)

Create USCIS online account to file the form

Receive electronic Proof of Alien Registration Document

Proof of Registration

Foreign nationals 18 and older must carry proof of registration

Exempt individuals must carry proof of their status

Recommendation: Carry electronic and physical documentation of status or registration

Penalties for Noncompliance

Potential penalties False information: Criminal prosecution and grounds for deportation Failure to register/fingerprint: Fine up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both Parents failing to register children: Fine up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both Failure to carry proof of registration: Fine up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both Failure to notify DHS of address change: Fine up to $5,000 or imprisonment up to 30 days, or both



Guidance for Foreign Nationals

Recommendations Determine if required to submit Form G-325R or if exempt Ensure children submit Form G-325R within 30 days of turning 14 Carry proof of registration at all times Notify DHS of address changes within ten days



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.