USCIS Announces Review Of Green Cards Issued To Individuals From 19 Countries, Halt Of Afghan-Related Immigration Requests

Takeaways

The Trump Administration will review all green cards issued to individuals from 19 "countries of concern."

The DHS has indefinitely stopped processing Afghan-related immigration requests.

President Trump stated his goal is to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow recently announced a realignment of policy which focuses on restricting or eliminating immigration in certain countries.

Director Edlow confirmed on X that his department will conduct a comprehensive review of all green cards issued to individuals from 19 "countries of concern." These countries match the 19 countries identified in the president's June Presidential Proclamation:

Afghanistan Burma (Myanmar) Burundi Chad Republic of the Congo Cuba Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Laos Libya Sierra Leone Somalia Sudan Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela Yemen

Director Edlow stated his review will incorporate "negative, country-specific factors," such as the reliability of identity documents issued by these nations.

In addition, DHS has indefinitely suspended processing of immigration requests related to Afghan nationals and is reexamining asylum cases approved under the Biden Administration.

President Donald Trump emphasized that his administration's goal is to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries," revoke federal benefits for noncitizens, and pursue denaturalization of migrants deemed security risks or incompatible with U.S. values.

The Trump Administration's stance reflects a broader effort to tighten immigration controls, focusing on perceived national security threats and cultural compatibility. Critics argue that the sweeping nature of the policy could lead to mass denials and revocations; supporters claim it is necessary to protect national security.

The immediate implementation of the Nov. 27 changes underscores the Trump Administration's urgency in reshaping immigration policy in response to recent events.

Director Edlow's announcement will significantly tighten immigration scrutiny for individuals from the 19 designated "countries of concern." The extensive review means that many immigrants could experience delays, denials, or even revocation of their legal status.

Additionally, benefits for noncitizens may be revoked, and individuals deemed incompatible with United States values or security standards could face denaturalization or deportation, potentially creating widespread uncertainty for thousands of lawful residents and applicants.

It will be crucial for employers of foreign nationals from the 19 countries to closely monitor their employees' status.

