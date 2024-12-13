Immigration Processing Delays During The Holidays

At a Glance

During the holiday season, many government offices worldwide will close or have reduced staff and operating hours, likely resulting in processing delays for work permits, residence permits and visas over the coming weeks and into the new year.

Employers and foreign nationals with travel or relocation plans between now and early 2025 should contact their immigration service provider to discuss the impact of holiday closures on their specific circumstances.

Albania

Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.

Algeria

Government offices will be closed on January 1, 2025.

Angola

All public entities will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Argentina

Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Armenia

Government offices will be closed December 31, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and January 6, 2025.

Australia

The immigration authority will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Austria

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, December 31, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.

Azerbaijan

Government offices will be closed December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

Bahamas

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Bahrain

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Bangladesh

Government offices will be closed December 16 and 25, 2024.

Barbados

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Belarus

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and 6-7, 2025, and will operate with reduced working hours on December 24 and 31, 2024.

Belgium

Government offices will be closed as follows:

Brussels : closed December 25, 2024 until January 2, 2025.

: closed December 25, 2024 until January 2, 2025. Flanders : closed December 25, 2024 until January 1, 2025.

: closed December 25, 2024 until January 1, 2025. Wallonia: closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Bermuda

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Bolivia

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025 and January 6-7, 2025.

Botswana

Public entities will not be closed. However, processing times and other immigration services are expected to be delayed between December 25-26, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025 as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.

Brazil

Government offices are expected to close December 24, 25, and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Brunei

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Bulgaria

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024.

Cameroon

Government offices will not be closed. However, on December 25-26, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025, services are expected to be delayed as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.

Canada

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. The government may also announce closures of various offices on December 24 and 31, 2024 on short notice. Foreign nationals entering Canada on those days should still be able to apply for work permits at ports of entry, although there may be reduced staff.

Cayman Islands

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. They will also close early on December 24, 2024.

Chile

Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Most will also close early (at noon local time) on December 24 and 31, 2024.

China

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Colombia

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025 and will close early (at noon local time) on December 24 and 31, 2024.

Costa Rica

Government offices will be closed December 20, 2024-January 3, 2025.

Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Croatia

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025 and January 6, 2025.

Cyprus

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Czech Republic

Government offices will be closed December 23, 2024 – January 1, 2025.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Immigration offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Denmark

Danish immigration authorities will be closed December 18, 2024 to January 2, 2025. As part of this, no biometrics or Central Person Register appointments will be available during this period. Processing delays are expected as authorities are closing earlier this year than in previous years.

Dominican Republic

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Ecuador

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1-3, 2025.

Egypt

Government offices will be closed January 7, 2025.

El Salvador

Government offices are expected to close December 24, 2024 through January 2, 2025.

Estonia

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025 and will be working a half day on December 23 and 31,2024. Based on experience, receipt and processing of visa applications in some consular posts may cease earlier than December 24, 2024 and not restart until mid-January. Concerned individuals should contact their relevant consular post if necessary.

Ethiopia

All public entities will be closed between December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Falkland Islands

Government offices will be closed December 25-27, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025.

Fiji

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Finland

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Service hours on December 24, 2024 may also be limited. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period will delay processing.

France

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Applicants should anticipate processing delays due to limited staff during the holiday period, both at consular posts, Office Français de l'Immigration et Intégration (OFII) offices and local prefectures.

Georgia

Government offices will be closed January 1-3, 2025, and January 7, 2025.

Germany

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Smaller administrative offices and consular posts may be closed on December 24, 27, and 31, 2024. Further, government offices in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, and Saxony-Anhalt will also be closed January 6, 2025.

Ghana

Immigration offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Greece

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025.

Guyana

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Hong Kong SAR

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Hungary

Government offices will be closed December 24-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025. Government offices are also expected to be closed on December 23, 2024.

Iceland

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

India

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024.

Indonesia

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 2, 2025. As in previous years, only skeletal staff is anticipated to be available in the week leading up to 2025. To avoid any risk of overstaying, we recommend submitting ITAS renewal applications by December 25 for those whose ITAS expires at the end of December or early January.

Iraqi Kurdistan

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025. This closure period may be extended to apply through the entire period from December 25 to January 1, however no official announcement has yet been made.

Iraq

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Ireland

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Israel

Though there are no scheduled full-day closures in December or January, some consulates may have limited opening hours due to regional bank holidays. Travelers should check consular and government office websites before visiting. December 25, 2024 will be a half-day.

Italy

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1 and 6, 2025.

Japan

Government offices will be closed December 28, 2024 to January 5, 2025 and January 13, 2025.

Jordan

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Kazakhstan

Government offices will be closed December 16, 2024, January 1-4, 2025, and January 7, 2025. Government office hours will be shorter on December 31, 2024.

Kenya

All public entities will be closed on December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Kosovo

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025 and January 7, 2025.

Kuwait

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Latvia

Government offices will be closed December 23-26, 2024, and December 30-31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Lebanon

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Liechtenstein

Government offices will be closed December 24 to 26, 2024 and December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.

Lithuania

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.

Luxembourg

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Macau SAR

Government offices will be closed December 20, 23-25, and the afternoon of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Madagascar

All public entities will be closed on December 25, 2024.

Malaysia

Subject to confirmation once the official announcement is released, the MYXpats Center and MDEC Office will generally close earlier, with a half-day closure in the afternoon of December 24, 2024. The Immigration Putrajaya will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Malta

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.

Mauritius

All public entities will be closed December 24, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025.

Mauritania

All public entities will be closed January 1, 2025.

Mexico

The National Immigration Institute will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. The government may announce additional closures on short notice. Due to a reduced workforce, delays may also be expected during the holiday season (approximately December 19, 2024, through January 6, 2025).

Moldova

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 7-8, 2025.

Mongolia

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Montenegro

Government offices will be closed January 1-2, 2025 and January 6-8, 2025.

Morocco

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Mozambique

Government offices will not be closed. However, on December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025, services are expected to be delayed as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.

Myanmar

Government offices will be closed December 25 and 30, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Namibia

All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Reduced staff during this holiday period is expected to delay processing times.

Netherlands

Government offices be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.

Nepal

Government offices will be closed December 25 and 30, 2024.

North Macedonia

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025 and January 6-7, 2025.

New Zealand

Government offices will be closed from December 25-26, 2024 to January 1-2, 2025.

Norway

Norwegian immigration authorities will be closed from December 23, 2024 through to January 3, 2025. In Trondheim, such closures will apply from December 19, 2024 through to January 7, 2025.

Oman

There are no scheduled government closures in December 2024 or January 2025.

Pakistan

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024.

Panama

Government offices will be closed December 20 and 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025. Immigration offices are also expected to close early the business day before these holidays on December 24 and 31, 2024.

Papua New Guinea

Government offices will be closed December 20, 2024 to January 6, 2025.

Paraguay

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Peru

Government offices will be closed December 23-25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Philippines

Government offices will be closed December 24-25, 30-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Poland

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025.

Portugal

Public offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Additionally, given the common practice of many government offices to also grant exceptional days offon December 24 and 31, many public offices may also be closed on these dates.

Romania

Government offices will be closed December 25-27, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and January 6-7, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing.

Republic of Congo

All public entities will be closed on December 24, 25 and 31, 2024.

Russia

Government offices will be closed December 29-31, 2024, and January 1-8, 2025.

Rwanda

All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Saudi Arabia

There are no scheduled government closures in December 2024 or January 2025.

Senegal

All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

Serbia

Government offices will be closed January 1-2, 2025, and January 7, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.

Singapore

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Slovakia

Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.

Slovenia

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.

South Korea

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

South Africa

All public entities will be closed December 16, 2024, December 24-25, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. SAQA will be closed on December 6, 2024.

Spain

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024. Government offices in Barcelona will also be closed December 26, 2024. Generally, reduced staffing during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.

Sri Lanka

Government offices will be closed December 14-25, 2024.

Sweden

Government offices will be closed December 23-27, 2024, December 30-31, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025. Applicants should anticipate processing delays due to limited staff during the holiday period.

Switzerland

Government offices will be closed as follows:

Aargau , Bund, Schaffhausen , and Zurich : December 24, 2024 to January 5, 2025. In Aargau, the Migration Office will provide urgent visa inquiries on December 27, 2024 from 10:00 to 12:00 (local time).

, , and : December 24, 2024 to January 5, 2025. In Aargau, the Migration Office will provide urgent visa inquiries on December 27, 2024 from 10:00 to 12:00 (local time). Bern : Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.

: Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025. Basel Stadt : Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

: Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Geneva : December 24, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

: December 24, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Lucerne : December 24 to December 26, 2024; and December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.

: December 24 to December 26, 2024; and December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025. Solothurn : Afternoon of December 24, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

: Afternoon of December 24, 2024 to January 3, 2025. Vaud : Afternoon of December 23, 2024 to December 27, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

: Afternoon of December 23, 2024 to December 27, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 3, 2025. Zug: December 24 to December 27, 2024; and December 31, 2024 to January 3, 2025, though the Migration Office will be closed December 24, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

Taiwan

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Tanzania

All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Thailand

Government offices will be closed December 30-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Trinidad and Tobago

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Tunisia

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Turkey

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Uganda

All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

United Arab Emirates

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

United Kingdom

Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Government offices in Scotland will also be closed January 2, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.

Uruguay

Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Uzbekistan

Government offices will be open across the Christmas period, but may be closed for the New Year period. Authorities will confirm non-working days on December 20, 2024.

Venezuela

Government offices will be closed December 24, 25 and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Vietnam

Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.

Zambia

Government offices will be closed December 24 (at noon local time), December 25 and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2024.