Immigration Processing Delays During The Holidays

At a Glance
- During the holiday season, many government offices worldwide will close or have reduced staff and operating hours, likely resulting in processing delays for work permits, residence permits and visas over the coming weeks and into the new year.
- Employers and foreign nationals with travel or relocation plans between now and early 2025 should contact their immigration service provider to discuss the impact of holiday closures on their specific circumstances.
Albania
Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.
Algeria
Government offices will be closed on January 1, 2025.
Angola
All public entities will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Argentina
Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Armenia
Government offices will be closed December 31, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and January 6, 2025.
Australia
The immigration authority will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Austria
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, December 31, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.
Azerbaijan
Government offices will be closed December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025.
Bahamas
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Bahrain
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Bangladesh
Government offices will be closed December 16 and 25, 2024.
Barbados
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Belarus
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and 6-7, 2025, and will operate with reduced working hours on December 24 and 31, 2024.
Belgium
Government offices will be closed as follows:
- Brussels: closed December 25, 2024 until January 2, 2025.
- Flanders: closed December 25, 2024 until January 1, 2025.
- Wallonia: closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Bermuda
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Bolivia
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025 and January 6-7, 2025.
Botswana
Public entities will not be closed. However, processing times and other immigration services are expected to be delayed between December 25-26, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025 as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.
Brazil
Government offices are expected to close December 24, 25, and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Brunei
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Bulgaria
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024.
Cameroon
Government offices will not be closed. However, on December 25-26, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025, services are expected to be delayed as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.
Canada
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. The government may also announce closures of various offices on December 24 and 31, 2024 on short notice. Foreign nationals entering Canada on those days should still be able to apply for work permits at ports of entry, although there may be reduced staff.
Cayman Islands
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. They will also close early on December 24, 2024.
Chile
Government offices will be closed on December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Most will also close early (at noon local time) on December 24 and 31, 2024.
China
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Colombia
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025 and will close early (at noon local time) on December 24 and 31, 2024.
Costa Rica
Government offices will be closed December 20, 2024-January 3, 2025.
Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Croatia
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025 and January 6, 2025.
Cyprus
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Czech Republic
Government offices will be closed December 23, 2024 – January 1, 2025.
Democratic Republic of Congo
Immigration offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Denmark
Danish immigration authorities will be closed December 18, 2024 to January 2, 2025. As part of this, no biometrics or Central Person Register appointments will be available during this period. Processing delays are expected as authorities are closing earlier this year than in previous years.
Dominican Republic
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Ecuador
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1-3, 2025.
Egypt
Government offices will be closed January 7, 2025.
El Salvador
Government offices are expected to close December 24, 2024 through January 2, 2025.
Estonia
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025 and will be working a half day on December 23 and 31,2024. Based on experience, receipt and processing of visa applications in some consular posts may cease earlier than December 24, 2024 and not restart until mid-January. Concerned individuals should contact their relevant consular post if necessary.
Ethiopia
All public entities will be closed between December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
Falkland Islands
Government offices will be closed December 25-27, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025.
Fiji
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Finland
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Service hours on December 24, 2024 may also be limited. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period will delay processing.
France
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Applicants should anticipate processing delays due to limited staff during the holiday period, both at consular posts, Office Français de l'Immigration et Intégration (OFII) offices and local prefectures.
Georgia
Government offices will be closed January 1-3, 2025, and January 7, 2025.
Germany
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Smaller administrative offices and consular posts may be closed on December 24, 27, and 31, 2024. Further, government offices in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, and Saxony-Anhalt will also be closed January 6, 2025.
Ghana
Immigration offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Greece
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025.
Guyana
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Hong Kong SAR
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Hungary
Government offices will be closed December 24-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025. Government offices are also expected to be closed on December 23, 2024.
Iceland
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
India
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024.
Indonesia
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 2, 2025. As in previous years, only skeletal staff is anticipated to be available in the week leading up to 2025. To avoid any risk of overstaying, we recommend submitting ITAS renewal applications by December 25 for those whose ITAS expires at the end of December or early January.
Iraqi Kurdistan
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025. This closure period may be extended to apply through the entire period from December 25 to January 1, however no official announcement has yet been made.
Iraq
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Ireland
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Israel
Though there are no scheduled full-day closures in December or January, some consulates may have limited opening hours due to regional bank holidays. Travelers should check consular and government office websites before visiting. December 25, 2024 will be a half-day.
Italy
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1 and 6, 2025.
Japan
Government offices will be closed December 28, 2024 to January 5, 2025 and January 13, 2025.
Jordan
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Kazakhstan
Government offices will be closed December 16, 2024, January 1-4, 2025, and January 7, 2025. Government office hours will be shorter on December 31, 2024.
Kenya
All public entities will be closed on December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
Kosovo
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1-2, 2025 and January 7, 2025.
Kuwait
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Latvia
Government offices will be closed December 23-26, 2024, and December 30-31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Lebanon
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Liechtenstein
Government offices will be closed December 24 to 26, 2024 and December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
Lithuania
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.
Luxembourg
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Macau SAR
Government offices will be closed December 20, 23-25, and the afternoon of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Madagascar
All public entities will be closed on December 25, 2024.
Malaysia
Subject to confirmation once the official announcement is released, the MYXpats Center and MDEC Office will generally close earlier, with a half-day closure in the afternoon of December 24, 2024. The Immigration Putrajaya will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Malta
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.
Mauritius
All public entities will be closed December 24, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025.
Mauritania
All public entities will be closed January 1, 2025.
Mexico
The National Immigration Institute will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. The government may announce additional closures on short notice. Due to a reduced workforce, delays may also be expected during the holiday season (approximately December 19, 2024, through January 6, 2025).
Moldova
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 7-8, 2025.
Mongolia
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Montenegro
Government offices will be closed January 1-2, 2025 and January 6-8, 2025.
Morocco
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Mozambique
Government offices will not be closed. However, on December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025, services are expected to be delayed as most entities will have skeletal staff in offices during this period.
Myanmar
Government offices will be closed December 25 and 30, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Namibia
All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Reduced staff during this holiday period is expected to delay processing times.
Netherlands
Government offices be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.
Nepal
Government offices will be closed December 25 and 30, 2024.
North Macedonia
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025 and January 6-7, 2025.
New Zealand
Government offices will be closed from December 25-26, 2024 to January 1-2, 2025.
Norway
Norwegian immigration authorities will be closed from December 23, 2024 through to January 3, 2025. In Trondheim, such closures will apply from December 19, 2024 through to January 7, 2025.
Oman
There are no scheduled government closures in December 2024 or January 2025.
Pakistan
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024.
Panama
Government offices will be closed December 20 and 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025. Immigration offices are also expected to close early the business day before these holidays on December 24 and 31, 2024.
Papua New Guinea
Government offices will be closed December 20, 2024 to January 6, 2025.
Paraguay
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Peru
Government offices will be closed December 23-25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Philippines
Government offices will be closed December 24-25, 30-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Poland
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 6, 2025.
Portugal
Public offices will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Additionally, given the common practice of many government offices to also grant exceptional days offon December 24 and 31, many public offices may also be closed on these dates.
Romania
Government offices will be closed December 25-27, 2024, January 1-2, 2025, and January 6-7, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing.
Republic of Congo
All public entities will be closed on December 24, 25 and 31, 2024.
Russia
Government offices will be closed December 29-31, 2024, and January 1-8, 2025.
Rwanda
All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
Saudi Arabia
There are no scheduled government closures in December 2024 or January 2025.
Senegal
All public entities will be closed December 25, 2024, and January 1, 2025.
Serbia
Government offices will be closed January 1-2, 2025, and January 7, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.
Singapore
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Slovakia
Government offices will be closed December 24-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.
Slovenia
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1-2, 2025.
South Korea
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
South Africa
All public entities will be closed December 16, 2024, December 24-25, 2024, December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. SAQA will be closed on December 6, 2024.
Spain
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024. Government offices in Barcelona will also be closed December 26, 2024. Generally, reduced staffing during the year-end period is expected to delay processing times.
Sri Lanka
Government offices will be closed December 14-25, 2024.
Sweden
Government offices will be closed December 23-27, 2024, December 30-31, 2024, and January 1-2, 2025. Applicants should anticipate processing delays due to limited staff during the holiday period.
Switzerland
Government offices will be closed as follows:
- Aargau, Bund, Schaffhausen, and Zurich: December 24, 2024 to January 5, 2025. In Aargau, the Migration Office will provide urgent visa inquiries on December 27, 2024 from 10:00 to 12:00 (local time).
- Bern: Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
- Basel Stadt: Afternoon of December 24 to December 26, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
- Geneva: December 24, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
- Lucerne: December 24 to December 26, 2024; and December 31, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
- Solothurn: Afternoon of December 24, 2024 to January 3, 2025.
- Vaud: Afternoon of December 23, 2024 to December 27, 2024; and afternoon of December 31, 2024 to January 3, 2025.
- Zug: December 24 to December 27, 2024; and December 31, 2024 to January 3, 2025, though the Migration Office will be closed December 24, 2024 to January 3, 2025.
Taiwan
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Tanzania
All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
Thailand
Government offices will be closed December 30-31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Trinidad and Tobago
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Tunisia
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Turkey
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Uganda
All public entities will be closed December 24-25, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
United Arab Emirates
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
United Kingdom
Government offices will be closed December 25-26, 2024, and January 1, 2025. Government offices in Scotland will also be closed January 2, 2025. In general, reduced staff during the year-end period may delay processing times.
Uruguay
Government offices will be closed December 25, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Uzbekistan
Government offices will be open across the Christmas period, but may be closed for the New Year period. Authorities will confirm non-working days on December 20, 2024.
Venezuela
Government offices will be closed December 24, 25 and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
Vietnam
Government offices will be closed January 1, 2025.
Zambia
Government offices will be closed December 24 (at noon local time), December 25 and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2024.
