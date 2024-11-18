ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Visa & Immigration Solutions To Nursing Home Staffing Mandates (Video)

Nursing homes across the country are struggling to meet Federal (and often State) nursing staffing levels due to staffing shortages. Join Greg Berk, Lourdes Martinez, Andrew Desposito and Carmen Jule...
United States Immigration
Nursing homes across the country are struggling to meet Federal (and often State) nursing staffing levels due to staffing shortages. Join Greg Berk, Lourdes Martinez, Andrew Desposito and Carmen Jule as they provide an overview of different employment-based sponsorship requirements for employers, types of visas (employment based and others), and common visa sponsorship scenarios, considerations and pitfalls.

