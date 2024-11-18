Visa & Immigration Solutions To Nursing Home Staffing Mandates (Video)

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Nursing homes across the country are struggling to meet Federal (and often State) nursing staffing levels due to staffing shortages. Join Greg Berk, Lourdes Martinez, Andrew Desposito and Carmen Jule...
Nursing homes
across the country are struggling to meet Federal (and often State)
nursing staffing levels due to staffing shortages. Join Greg Berk,
Lourdes Martinez, Andrew Desposito and Carmen Jule as they provide
an overview of different employment-based sponsorship requirements
for employers, types of visas (employment based and others), and
common visa sponsorship scenarios, considerations and pitfalls.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.