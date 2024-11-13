Mexico- Online Appointment System For Immigration Procedures

The National Institute of Migration (INM) will soon implement an online appointment system for the reception of the following immigration...

The National Institute of Migration (INM) will soon implement an online appointment system for the reception of the following immigration procedures: Obtaining Employer Registry, Updating the Employer Registry, and Renewing Temporary Resident Cards. This will help to facilitate immigration procedures in Mexico.

