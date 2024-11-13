ARTICLE
13 November 2024

Mexico- Online Appointment System For Immigration Procedures

United States Immigration
The National Institute of Migration (INM) will soon implement an online appointment system for the reception of the following immigration procedures: Obtaining Employer Registry, Updating the Employer Registry, and Renewing Temporary Resident Cards. This will help to facilitate immigration procedures in Mexico.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

