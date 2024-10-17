ARTICLE
17 October 2024

2026 Diversity Visa: Are You Eligible?

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

United States Immigration
The Online 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery for green cards is open until noon ET on Nov. 5, 2024.

Eligibility requirements, application instructions, and frequently asked questions are on the DV Lottery website.

Individuals from countries where more than 50,000 nationals have migrated to the United States in the past five years are ineligible to apply. Except for the addition of Cuba, the "ineligible" list is the same as last year's.

A few things to think about if you are considering the DV Lottery:

  • Eligible individuals with other types of green card processes pending are still eligible for the DV Lottery
  • Individuals from an ineligible country may be eligible based upon their spouse's eligibility
  • Submission of more than one registration per person will result in disqualification

Authors
Photo of Forrest G. Read IV
Forrest G. Read IV
