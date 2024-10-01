Qatar To Join Visa Waiver Program

Qatar will join the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). It will be the 42nd member of the VWP and the first Gulf country to qualify. The VWP allows citizens or nationals of participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

No later than Dec. 1, 2024, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online application and mobile app will be updated to allow citizens and nationals of Qatar to apply to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes on the VWP for up to 90 days. B-1/B-2 visas will continue to be an option, especially useful for individuals who will need to remain in the United States as a temporary visitor for more than 90 days.

U.S. citizens already are eligible to travel to Qatar visa-free. Beginning Oct. 1, 2024, they will be able to stay in Qatar for up to 90 days (up from the previous 30-day limit), as long as they have a passport valid for at least three months from arrival and a confirmed hotel booking at the time of arrival.

Before qualifying for the VWP, countries must:

Issue secure travel documents

Extend visa-free travel privileges to all U.S. citizens regardless of national origin, religion, or ethnicity;

Work closely with United States counterterrorism and enforcement authorities; and

For initial designation, have a nonimmigrant visa refusal rate below 3%.

These requirements deepen strategic partnerships, increase security and information sharing, and enhance the flow of commerce.

In announcing Qatar's designation for the VWP, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken commended Qatar for all the efforts it put forth "to meet all of the program requirements, including entering into partnerships with the U.S. to share information on terrorism and serious crimes."

