Qatari Nationals Eligible For Visa Waiver Program No Later Than December 1

At a glance

Starting no later than December 1, 2024, Qatari nationals will be able to apply for travel to the United States as B-1/B-2 visitors under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). If deemed eligible, they will not need a visa from a U.S. consulate for their business visitor or tourist travel.

Business visitors under the VWP are permitted to engage in allowable B-1 business activities in the United States for no more than 90 days.

VWP applicants must submit their applications at least 72 hours in advance of travel using the online application system, Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

The issue

Nationals of Qatar will be soon be eligible to apply for visa-free business or tourist visitor travel to the United States, according to a joint Department of Homeland Security-State Department announcement. Starting no later than December 1, 2024, Qatar will be added to the list of 41 countries already in the B-1/B-2 Visa Waiver Program (VWP), and Qatari nationals will be able to apply for visa-free visitor travel through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Visa Waiver Program generally

The Visa Waiver Program permits citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without first obtaining a B visa. For B-1 business visitors, activities in the United States must conform to certain allowable B-1 business activities.

To travel under the VWP, applicants must apply through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) online application, Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) up to 72 hours in advance of travel .

ESTA authorizations are generally valid for two years, but foreign nationals must re-apply in certain circumstances such as obtaining a new passport, a name change, or a change in circumstances that affects eligibility. ESTA authorizations are not a guarantee of admission to the United States; CBP makes an admissibility determination at the port of entry.

What VWP membership means for Qatari nationals and their employers

Eligible Qatari nationals and their employers will benefit from eased requirements on business visitor travel to the United States as a result of Qatar's inclusion in the VWP. Advance planning will remain important, however, as ESTA authorization can take 72 hours and can also extend beyond that timeframe.

Foreign nationals deemed ineligible for participation in the Visa Waiver Program by ESTA, perhaps due to prior law enforcement or immigration compliance issues, will generally need to apply for a B visa at a U.S. consulate. Qatari travelers with existing B-1/B-2 visas may continue to use those visas for visitor travel to the United States.

Reciprocal treatment of U.S. citizens visiting Qatar

U.S. citizens are already eligible for limited visa-free travel to Qatar. Beginning October 1, 2024, U.S. citizens will be eligible to stay in Qatar for up to 90 days instead of the previous 30-day limit if they have a passport that is valid for at least three months from arrival and a confirmed hotel booking on arrival.

