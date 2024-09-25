ARTICLE
25 September 2024

Episode 32: EB-1B For Early-Career Scholars

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore Firm Details
An EB-1B visa petition can be very intimidating, especially for scholars, professors, and researchers still early in their careers...
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Welcome to Statutes of Liberty: An Immigration Podcast by Klasko Immigration Law Partners. The United States is many things: a great melting pot, a nation of immigrants, a land of opportunity. Millions have journeyed here seeking freedom and the chance for a better life. Belief in the American ideal means providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of race or birthplace, to achieve their highest potential. Join us as we unravel the ins and outs of American immigration policy, from the issues of today to the historic basis for laws already in place.

1522024a.jpg

An EB-1B visa petition can be very intimidating, especially for scholars, professors, and researchers still early in their careers. However, the category's ambiguous requirements can be used to the benefit of a foreign national early in their career. In this episode, Klasko EB-1 attorneys Anu Nair, Allie Dempsey, and Nigel James discuss how they would advise clients on strengthening their cases for success when applying for an EB-1B Outstanding Researcher or Professor.

Klasko's distinguished EB-1 team discusses:

  • What is an EB-1B and who is eligible?
  • What are the criteria and requirements?
  • How can professors use their teaching experience?
  • How can researchers use their experience?
  • What documents can be used for evidence?
  • Are there any alternatives to an EB-1B?

The Klasko EB-1 team has extensive experience handling EB-1B petitions for professors, researchers, and scholars. For more information on this topic, read Nigel's recent blog:

Speakers on this episode are:

Stay connected with us:

Schedule a consultation here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More