Episode 32: EB-1B For Early-Career Scholars

An EB-1B visa petition can be very intimidating, especially for scholars, professors, and researchers still early in their careers. However, the category's ambiguous requirements can be used to the benefit of a foreign national early in their career. In this episode, Klasko EB-1 attorneys Anu Nair, Allie Dempsey, and Nigel James discuss how they would advise clients on strengthening their cases for success when applying for an EB-1B Outstanding Researcher or Professor.

Klasko's distinguished EB-1 team discusses:

What is an EB-1B and who is eligible?

What are the criteria and requirements?

How can professors use their teaching experience?

How can researchers use their experience?

What documents can be used for evidence?

Are there any alternatives to an EB-1B?

