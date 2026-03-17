Ep. 64 – PPLI In Practice: A Conversation With Carl Peterson (Podcast)

Gain insights into how high‑net‑worth families are leveraging Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) in their long‑term planning strategies in the latest episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning. Hosts Michael Clear and Erin Nicholls sit down with Carl Peterson of Lindberg & Ripple to break down what PPLI really is, who it's designed for, and why it's gaining traction among investors with $5 million or more in investable assets.

Carl tackles common misconceptions, such as whether existing assets can be moved directly into a policy or how much investment control an owner can retain, while highlighting the significant tax advantages and administrative efficiencies that PPLI can offer.

Tune in for a clear, practical overview of one of today's most powerful estate planning tools.

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