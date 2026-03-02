ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Ep. 63 – The Human Side Of Planning With Brian Lasher (Podcast)

WD
Wiggin & Dana

Contributor

The Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, podcast explores high-level estate planning techniques and trends.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Michael Clear and Erin D. Nicholls
In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear sits down with Brian Lasher, Managing Director at Euclid Harding, to explore why planning so often stalls – and what it takes to move forward with clarity and confidence.

Brian shares a human‑centered perspective on estate and succession planning, challenging the idea that these issues are primarily technical or tax-driven. He explains how fear, uncertainty, identity, and unspoken expectations often create the real obstacles for families, business owners, and leadership teams alike.

Together, Michael and Brian discuss why clarity matters before documents, how unaddressed blind spots quietly erode value and trust, and why succession planning is ultimately about people, not spreadsheets.

This episode is not about planning for the end; it's about planning for continuity, leadership, and confidence across generations.

