Ten Minute Interview: Use Of Trust Protectors In Trust Instruments (Video)

Brian L. Lucareli’s articles from Foley & Lardner are most popular:
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
- within Cannabis & Hemp, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, interviews Jamil Daoud, partner in the Estate Planning practice, about the use of trust protectors in trust instruments. Jamil explains that a trust protector is an appointed advisor who oversees and intervenes in trust administration to ensure the settlor's intent is honored, offering flexibility and accountability as laws and family circumstances change. The discussion highlights why trust protectors—often attorneys or CPAs—are essential for adapting trusts over time and preventing costly litigation