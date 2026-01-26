Ep. 61 – Passing On Values With Legacy Letters: A Conversation With Allison Donaldson (Podcast)

- within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
- in United States
- within Family and Matrimonial, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Intellectual Property topic(s)
- with readers working within the Chemicals, Retail & Leisure and Utilities industries
In the latest episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Allison Donaldson, Certified Financial Planner at HTG Investment Advisors. Michael and Allison discuss the interplay of legacy letters, also known as ethical wills, in estate planning and emphasize how these non-binding documents can convey personal values, stories, and intentions, helping to avoid family conflicts and clarify estate planning decisions. The conversation hits on potential issues around timing, level of detail and audience when forming a legacy letter, but ultimately the most important consideration is to get started. Whether you're just starting your estate planning journey or looking to deepen its impact, this episode offers practical insights to help you create a legacy that truly reflects who you are.
