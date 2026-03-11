What To Look Out For In The Updated Parenting Plan Form

If you are going through a divorce or looking to update your Parenting Plan, every decision you make now can have a real impact on your time with your children, the cost and length of your case, and your long-term peace of mind. In July of 2025, Washington State Courts updated the mandatory Parenting Plan form (FL All Family 140). Understanding what changed and what to look out for in this new form is crucial, whether you are seeking to modify a prior Parenting Plan or just beginning the divorce process.

The new form can be found here: https://www.courts.wa.gov/forms/documents/FL%20All%20Family%20140%20Parenting%20Plan%2007.2025.pdf

What Are the Major Differences?

It seems the goal of updating the required form was to streamline it and make it easier for parents to read. However, as parents start using the new format, they may run into challenges such as figuring out where specific information belongs or finding that the same information is required in two different sections. Knowing what practical hurdles to expect can help you avoid confusion and fill out the form correctly.

Attachment A: Limitations

To keep children safer, the updated Parenting Plan form now includes Attachment A: Limitations, which is designed to provide more robust protection for kids in families facing issues like substance abuse or domestic violence. By allowing parents and courts to include more detailed and specific information about necessary limitations, this attachment helps put children's needs first. Previously, these limitations were generally listed under section 3 in the Parenting Plan, but the new structure gives more space and clarity, ultimately making it easier to focus on what is needed to protect the children.

Another major change included in Attachment A is the section titled "No limitations despite reasons". This section now requires that a Court make five very specific findings if there is a reason for limitations, such as substance abuse, domestic violence, etc., but the parents are deciding not to impose limitations.

Another important change is that Attachment A includes a decision-making section. This decision-making section mirrors the decision-making section in section 6 of the general Parenting Plan. A potential issue that may arise with this change is if there are differences in these sections, a parent may not know which one to follow, creating enforcement issues and potential litigation. It is imperative that these two sections mirror each other to avoid further conflict. There is also a dispute resolution section in Attachment A that mirrors section 7 of the Parenting Plan. This section should also mirror the other to avoid any further issues.

Attachment B: Sex Offense or Sexual Abuse of a Child

This is a new section in the updated mandatory form. This attachment is only necessary if there is a parent who is a sexually violent predator or if there has been child abuse committed by a parent.

This section is helpful as it allows for more detailed information to be included, if necessary, about the parent who has committed these offenses and requires written findings by the court to the claims of sexual violence. It also allows very detailed information about limitations and visitation to be included. If necessary, it allows better protection and safeguards for children affected by these issues.

Attachment C: Supervised Visitation Rules

Attachment C is also a new attachment which provides helpful guidelines for supervised visitation, if necessary, under your plan. This creates clear, concise language regarding supervised visitation, reducing future disputes.

Attachment R: Parenting Time Schedule (Residential Provisions)

This section was formerly included in the general Parenting Plan. It was made its own attachment in hopes that parents can look at just this section of the Parenting Plan when figuring out visitation or holidays, it is supposed to provide a more streamlined approach. Other than that, this section remains very much the same.

All these changes were made in hopes of allowing more protection for children, and an easier document to follow. Knowing all your options can help you better decide how you want to approach your Parenting Plan.

