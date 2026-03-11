ARTICLE
11 March 2026

There's More To Estate Planning Than Signing A Will (Video)

BS
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Contributor

Stefania Boscarolli
For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond trust and estate attorney Stefania Boscarolli talked about the importance of keeping your beneficiary designations current in your paperwork. These written instructions to financial institutions indicate how and to whom non-probate assets are distributed upon your death.

Topics covered during the full webinar include:

  • EEOC Case Out of Northern District of NY Addresses School Superintendent
  • Time to Check Beneficiary Designations – A Primer
  • New York City Implements Updates to Earned Safe and Sick Time Act
  • New York State Human Rights Law Amended to Include Disparate Impact in Employment Discrimination Claims

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

Stefania Boscarolli
