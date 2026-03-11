There's More To Estate Planning Than Signing A Will (Video)

Bond is a full-service law firm counseling individuals, companies, not-for-profits and public sector entities in a wide spectrum of practice areas.
For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond trust and
estate attorney Stefania Boscarolli talked about the
importance of keeping your beneficiary designations current in your
paperwork. These written instructions to financial institutions
indicate how and to whom non-probate assets are distributed upon
your death.
Topics covered during the full webinar include:
Time to Check Beneficiary Designations – A Primer
