There's More To Estate Planning Than Signing A Will (Video)

For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond trust and estate attorney Stefania Boscarolli talked about the importance of keeping your beneficiary designations current in your paperwork. These written instructions to financial institutions indicate how and to whom non-probate assets are distributed upon your death.

self

Topics covered during the full webinar include:

EEOC Case Out of Northern District of NY Addresses School Superintendent

Time to Check Beneficiary Designations – A Primer

New York City Implements Updates to Earned Safe and Sick Time Act

New York State Human Rights Law Amended to Include Disparate Impact in Employment Discrimination Claims

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.