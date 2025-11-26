ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Invalidating Legal Documents And Transactions In Article 81 Guardianship Proceedings

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
Bret Cahn's article, "Invalidating Legal Documents and Transactions in Article 81 Guardianship Proceedings," was recently featured in the New York State Bar Association's Elder and Special Needs Law Journal.
United States New York Family and Matrimonial
Bret Cahn
Farrell Fritz, P.C. are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Department Performance and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Bret Cahn's article, "Invalidating Legal Documents and Transactions in Article 81 Guardianship Proceedings," was recently featured in the New York State Bar Association's Elder and Special Needs Law Journal.

In this piece, Bret offers a clear and practical overview of the legal process for invalidating documents and transactions within Article 81 guardianship proceedings. His analysis serves as a valuable resource for practitioners seeking to revoke instruments such as powers of attorney or deeds in cases involving misuse or fraud.

From the article:

Much has been written about courts invalidating instruments or transactions after a person's death. Courts invalidating instruments or transactions during a person's lifetime are less often examined. A mechanism for doing so is found in Article 81 of the Mental Hygiene Law (MHL), which gov[1]erns proceedings to appoint a guardian for an alleged incapacitated person's (AIP) personal needs or property management. This article examines how courts use MHL § 81.29(d) to protect incapacitated people.

MHL § 81.29(d) grants the court with the discretion to "modify, amend, or revoke" various legal documents or trans[1]actions of an incapacitated person if they were executed or effectuated during that person's incapacity (MHL § 81.29[d]). This provision covers numerous legal documents and trans[1]actions, with one significant exception: the statute specifies that the court cannot revoke a will or codicil while the incapacitated person is alive.

Read the article on the NYSBA website here (NYSBA membership required): Elder Law and Special Needs Law Journal: Vol. 35 No. 2 – New York State Bar Association

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bret Cahn
Bret Cahn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More