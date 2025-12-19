ARTICLE
19 December 2025

How To Successfully Pass On Heirlooms

BW
Bohm, Wildish & Madsen

Contributor

Bohm, Wildish & Madsen logo

Bohm Wildish & Matsen, LLP is a boutique law firm offering top-tier legal expertise with the efficiency and personal attention of a tailored practice. Our attorneys bring strong credentials and large-firm experience, while maintaining a commitment to building meaningful client relationships. We provide sophisticated legal services at competitive rates, viewing clients as long-term partners rather than transactions.

For more than a decade, we have served many clients continuously, supporting their business growth and evolving needs across a wide range of legal matters. The firm takes pride in the trust placed in us, reflected in the fact that most of our work comes from returning clients and referrals.

Explore Firm Details
Identify What Counts as an Heirloom...
United States Family and Matrimonial
James G. Bohm
James G. Bohm’s articles from Bohm, Wildish & Madsen are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

1 Identify What Counts as an Heirloom

Make a list of items that have:

  • Emotional value (letters, photos, jewelry)
  • Historical value (antiques, military items, documents)
  • Financial value (art, collectibles)
  • Family identity value (recipes, traditions, tools)

This helps you stay organized and prevents misunderstandings later.

2 Document the Story Behind Each Item

Heirlooms lose meaning when the story disappears.

Include:

  • Who owned it originally
  • Why it matters
  • Any traditions tied to it
  • The item's age, maker, or origin
  • Photos if helpful

You can write these in:

  • A small note attached to the item
  • A family “heritage binder”
  • A digital file or email

The story is what makes a simple object priceless.

3 Talk to Your Family Early

The #1 cause of heirloom disputes is surprise.

Have open conversations:

  • Ask who wants what
  • Ask why they want it
  • Explain your intentions
  • Make sure everyone feels heard

Sometimes you'll be surprised which items mean the most to different people.

4 Put Your Decisions in Writing

Verbal wishes often get lost.

Use:

  • Your will
  • living trust
  • A separate memorandum of personal property (many states recognize this)
  • A clearly labeled inventory sheet

Be specific:

  • “To my daughter Emma, I leave my mother's diamond ring.”
  • Not “my jewelry,” which can cause confusion.

5 Give Items While You're Still Alive (Optional but VERY helpful)

This reduces conflict and lets you enjoy seeing the heirloom appreciated.

Great for things like:

  • Jewelry
  • Furniture
  • Tools
  • Photos
  • Traditions or recipes

It also ensures the new owner knows the story directly from you.

6 Choose the Right Recipient

Consider:

  • Who loves the item
  • Who will care for it
  • Who is emotionally connected to it
  • Whether anyone has already expressed interest

If siblings fight, you can:

  • Rotate choices
  • Use a “draft pick” system
  • Arrange equal-value distributions

7 Protect the Heirlooms

Some heirlooms need care before passing them on:

  • Jewelry: clean and appraise
  • Photos: scan and digitize
  • Documents: protect in acid-free folders
  • Furniture: repair or stabilize
  • Collectibles: insure

A little prep makes sure the heirloom survives for the next generation.

8 Include Instructions for Care

If an item needs special treatment:

  • Tell them how to store it
  • How often to clean it
  • What to avoid
  • Who to contact for maintenance

This helps the heirloom last for decades.

9 Consider Dividing by Theme

If you want fairness:

  • One child gets kitchen/recipe items
  • One gets military history items
  • One gets jewelry
  • One gets holiday or tradition items

This helps balance sentimental value even if financial values differ.

10 Reassess Every Few Years

Life changes: marriages, grandchildren, divorces, shifting interests.

Once every 2–4 years:

  • Update your list
  • Reconfirm recipients
  • Add new heirlooms

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of James G. Bohm
James G. Bohm
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More