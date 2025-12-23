Ep. 59 – Elevating The Practice From Within: In Conversation With Dan Maloney Part II (Podcast)

- within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes back Dan Maloney, Senior Practice Manager, discussing the introduction of "Will Power," an automation bot designed to streamline the drafting process from preparation of documents to task tracking and data collection. An example of robotic process automation, this innovative tool significantly reduces overall time spent on redundant and highly manual tasks, integrating seamlessly with existing systems to enhance workflow efficiency. From development through to implementation, the focus was always to enhance accuracy, minimize errors, and deliver faster, more predictable results to clients. In pursuit of these objectives, Dan and Michael also explore emerging technologies and innovative solutions to further elevate the practice of Private Client Services.
