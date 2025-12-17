ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Jennifer Brandt Discusses Danika Troy's Case On Court TV's Think Tank (Video)

CO
United States Family and Matrimonial
Jennifer A. Brandt
Jennifer Brandt was a guest on Court TV's Think Tank to discuss a case involving two Florida teenagers who were charged with the murder of Danika Troy. Jennifer shares her thoughts on the statement made by Danika Troy's mother to the New York Post, and whether the defendants should be tried as adults.

