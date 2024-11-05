Ten Minute Interview: Debt Financing (Video)

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Brett Bellmore, senior counsel, and member of our Finance practice group, for a 10-minute interview...
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and
co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Brett Bellmore, senior counsel, and member of
our Finance practice group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss
debt financing options and considerations. During this session,
Brett explained which are the main available types of lenders who
provide corporate debt financing, the pros and cons of each type,
and when to involve Foley in the process to ensure you choose the
appropriate structure, lender and terms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.