Ten Minute Interview: Debt Financing (Video)

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Brett Bellmore, senior counsel, and member of our Finance practice group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss debt financing options and considerations. During this session, Brett explained which are the main available types of lenders who provide corporate debt financing, the pros and cons of each type, and when to involve Foley in the process to ensure you choose the appropriate structure, lender and terms.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.