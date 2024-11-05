ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Ten Minute Interview: Debt Financing (Video)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Brett Bellmore, senior counsel, and member of our Finance practice group, for a 10-minute interview...
United States Family and Matrimonial
Photo of Brian L. Lucareli
Photo of Brett S. Bellmore
Authors

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Brett Bellmore, senior counsel, and member of our Finance practice group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss debt financing options and considerations. During this session, Brett explained which are the main available types of lenders who provide corporate debt financing, the pros and cons of each type, and when to involve Foley in the process to ensure you choose the appropriate structure, lender and terms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian L. Lucareli
Brian L. Lucareli
Photo of Brett S. Bellmore
Brett S. Bellmore
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More