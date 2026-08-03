DOJ Fraud And Health Care Enforcement: Latest Priorities, Trends, And Compliance Considerations

Health care organizations continue to operate in an increasingly complex enforcement environment. As Department of Justice (DOJ) priorities evolve, recent developments, including the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division and updates to the DOJ's corporate self-disclosure framework, are reshaping compliance expectations and enforcement risk across the industry.

Watch this on-demand webinar featuring attorneys from Mintz's Health Care Enforcement and White Collar Defense Practices as they discuss the latest enforcement priorities, emerging areas of scrutiny, and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen compliance programs and mitigate risk.

View the slide deck here.

In This Recording

Our panel explores:

DOJ health care fraud and False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement priorities heading into the second half of 2026, including the implications of DOJ's fraud enforcement reorganization

Key risk areas attracting regulatory attention, including Medicare Advantage, laboratory and diagnostic testing services, telehealth, wound care, and referral-source arrangements

The expanding use of data analytics in enforcement activities and new whistleblower incentives driving qui tam filings

Novel FCA theories and emerging enforcement trends

Practical considerations for compliance, auditing, investigations, disclosures, and risk assessments

This program is designed for: