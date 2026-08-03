ARTICLE
3 August 2026

DOJ Fraud And Health Care Enforcement: Latest Priorities, Trends, And Compliance Considerations

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Health care organizations face mounting enforcement challenges as the Department of Justice reshapes its approach through new divisions and updated corporate self-disclosure frameworks. What are the latest fraud enforcement priorities, emerging risk areas, and compliance strategies that organizations need to understand to navigate this evolving regulatory landscape?
United States Criminal Law
Karen S. Lovitch,Eoin Beirne,Nick A. LaPalme
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Health care organizations continue to operate in an increasingly complex enforcement environment. As Department of Justice (DOJ) priorities evolve, recent developments, including the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division and updates to the DOJ's corporate self-disclosure framework, are reshaping compliance expectations and enforcement risk across the industry.

Watch this on-demand webinar featuring attorneys from Mintz's Health Care Enforcement and White Collar Defense Practices as they discuss the latest enforcement priorities, emerging areas of scrutiny, and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen compliance programs and mitigate risk.

View the slide deck here.

In This Recording

Our panel explores:

  • DOJ health care fraud and False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement priorities heading into the second half of 2026, including the implications of DOJ's fraud enforcement reorganization
  • Key risk areas attracting regulatory attention, including Medicare Advantage, laboratory and diagnostic testing services, telehealth, wound care, and referral-source arrangements
  • The expanding use of data analytics in enforcement activities and new whistleblower incentives driving qui tam filings
  • Novel FCA theories and emerging enforcement trends
  • Practical considerations for compliance, auditing, investigations, disclosures, and risk assessments

This program is designed for:

  • In-house legal counsel
  • Compliance and audit professionals
  • Health system executives
  • Portfolio company leadership teams
  • Private equity sponsors and investors focused on the health care sector

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Karen S. Lovitch
Karen S. Lovitch
Photo of Eoin Beirne
Eoin Beirne
Photo of Samantha Kingsbury
Samantha Kingsbury
Photo of Nick A. LaPalme
Nick A. LaPalme
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