The National Fraud Enforcement Division Takes Shape: What The New Division Means For Companies

The Department of Justice has established a new National Fraud Enforcement Division with 500 attorneys and staff, concentrating criminal fraud prosecution under one roof. With specialized units targeting health care fraud, government procurement schemes, tax violations, and trade fraud, this reorganization signals an aggressive enforcement era that will leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify fraudulent patterns across taxpayer-funded programs.

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On August 13, 2026, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald issued a memorandum outlining enforcement priorities (the Memorandum) for the newly constituted National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED or Fraud Division).

Although a prior memorandum issued in April 2026 by now-Attorney General Todd Blanche outlined a temporary plan for the NFED, questions remained about its remit and the long-term impact the creation of the new Division would have on the existing architecture of fraud prosecution within the Department of Justice (DOJ). The Memorandum adds clarity, articulating a structure for the new division and specifying the types of fraud that will occupy the attention of its prosecutors.

As the NFED continues to establish itself, companies – particularly government contractors, health care companies, and companies engaged in importing and exporting goods – should prepare for increased scrutiny and accelerated fraud enforcement activity.

Staffing and structure of the Fraud Division

The Fraud Division is a key pillar of the administration’s crackdown on what the Memorandum describes as the “fraud epidemic gripping our country.” Designed to facilitate “a comprehensive and coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting fraud against taxpayer dollars and taxpayer-funded programs,” the NFED concentrates DOJ’s criminal fraud enforcement efforts in a dedicated division.

The Memorandum describes the Division’s design as “lean, flat, and agile,” aimed at “reducing excessive bureaucratic oversight […].” An organizational chart attached to the Memorandum illustrates the Fraud Division’s structure, which is composed of “multiple specialized litigating sections,” including Health Care Fraud, Public Trust and Financial Integrity, Tax, and Global Trade and Commerce Enforcement. The litigating sections will be supported by appellate and asset recovery units, as well as technology and other litigation support resources. The Fraud Division will also count data scientists among its core resources. Leadership of the new Division has indicated that prosecutors will use data analytics alongside traditional methods to identify cases, especially in the health care and telemedicine space.

According to the Memorandum, the Fraud Division’s mission will be supported by a significant headcount – 500 attorneys and staff – largely supplied by the realignment of existing DOJ resources to the new Division. When the Fraud Division was established in April 2026, the Criminal Division’s Tax Section; Health Care Fraud Unit; and the Market, Government, and Consumer Fraud (MGCF) Unit were immediately reallocated to the new Division for an “interim period.” The organizational chart and priorities laid out in the Memorandum suggest that the reallocation of the Tax Section and the Health Care Fraud Unit is permanent, while the securities and consumer fraud work of the MGCF Unit will stay with the Criminal Division.

Although DOJ appears to have realigned a broad swath of its criminal fraud enforcement resources to the new Division, some key units – including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Unit, the Health and Safety Unit (HSU), and market and consumer fraud section of the MGCF Unit – remain housed within the Criminal Division. Days before the Memorandum was released, the Criminal Division rebranded its Fraud Section as the “White Collar and Corporate Enforcement Section,” reflecting what a spokesperson for the Criminal Division described as a “refined portfolio” focused on private fraud enforcement. In the areas where mandates overlap, however, it remains to be seen how cases will be allocated and managed across Divisions.

The Fraud Division’s enforcement priorities

In addition to establishing the structure of the Fraud Division, the Memorandum outlines its priorities. The Memorandum describes five areas of focus for the new Division’s prosecutors:

Public trust and financial integrity: Fraud on the public fisc is a key priority for the Fraud Division – and the administration as a whole. Specifically, the Memorandum highlights government procurement fraud and fraud on public benefits and grant programs as areas of focus. This is in line with initial priorities articulated by the administration when announcing the new Division and with the priorities of the White House’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, with which the NFED is expected to coordinate closely.

Health care: The Fraud Division will maintain the Health Care Fraud Strike Force model previously employed by the Criminal Division to target health care fraud, with a focus on “telemedicine programs, Medicare or Medicaid fraud, controlled substance diversion, home health and hospice schemes, and companies and individuals that deceptively market unsafe products and services.”

In the four months since the NFED was originally established, we have already seen action from the realigned unit, including health care fraud takedowns and a corporate declination under the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) – the first for the new Division. We expect aggressive enforcement in this area to continue.

In the four months since the NFED was originally established, we have already seen action from the realigned unit, including health care fraud takedowns and a corporate declination under the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP) – the first for the new Division. We expect aggressive enforcement in this area to continue. Internal revenue: The Memorandum also highlights criminal tax fraud as an enforcement priority. In addition to pursuing those who conceal or falsify information on tax returns, tax-focused prosecutors will cooperate with other units within the Division and at other agencies to investigate those who violate tax laws in conjunction with fraud on other government programs.

Global trade and commerce: Trade fraud has been a focus of the administration since January 2025 and has featured in many of the civil and criminal enforcement priority memoranda issued by DOJ to date. The Department has dedicated significant resources to trade fraud enforcement already, and, as we discussed in a recent client alert, the Trade Fraud Task Force – a partnership between DOJ and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – recently surpassed US$1 billion in civil and criminal recoveries since its launch in August 2025.

According to the Memorandum, the NFED “will lead the Department’s coordinated [trade fraud] criminal enforcement strategy, targeting trade and customs violations and supply chains polluted by forced labor.” NFED prosecutors are expected to coordinate closely with the Trade Fraud Task Force and will investigate, among other things, instances of “illicit transshipment schemes, country-of-origin fraud, the undervaluation of imported goods designed to evade duties, sanctions evasion, and foreign forced labor schemes.”

According to the Memorandum, the NFED “will lead the Department’s coordinated [trade fraud] criminal enforcement strategy, targeting trade and customs violations and supply chains polluted by forced labor.” NFED prosecutors are expected to coordinate closely with the Trade Fraud Task Force and will investigate, among other things, instances of “illicit transshipment schemes, country-of-origin fraud, the undervaluation of imported goods designed to evade duties, sanctions evasion, and foreign forced labor schemes.” Corporate misconduct: The Memorandum also lists anti-fraud corporate enforcement as a priority area, emphasizing that it will apply the principles of the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy to “reward[…] [companies] that voluntarily self-disclose, cooperate, and remediate.”

Given the NFED’s focus on fraud on the government, many questioned whether DOJ’s civil False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement resources would be realigned to the new Division; indeed, DOJ left the door open for such a reorganization when the Division was established in April 2026. For now, though, the Division’s focus appears to be entirely criminal. We can anticipate, however, that the Fraud Division will coordinate closely with the Civil Fraud Section to pursue parallel criminal and civil actions in many of its priority areas.

How companies should respond

To prepare for potential increased investigation and prosecution in these and other NFED priority areas, companies should evaluate their compliance programs to ensure they are quickly identifying any gaps and rapidly remediating. Although the details are not discussed in this Memorandum, the Fraud Division has signaled its intent to leverage artificial intelligence and new technology to identify fraud. With this emphasis on data analysis and a new source of heightened scrutiny housed in the National Fraud Detection Center, entities engaged in large and small transactions with the federal government should also consider conducting proactive data-driven internal reviews of billing patterns, claim submissions, and program certifications to identify and address data anomalies that could trigger NFED-led investigations.

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader stands ready to assist companies in evaluating and benchmarking their compliance programs against current government standards. Our team is also well-positioned to conduct internal investigations and advocate for companies in the event of a government investigation.

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