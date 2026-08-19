New Massachusetts Law Expands Liability For Statutory Mandated Reporters

Highlights

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey recently signed a new law targeting mandated reporters who sexually exploit minors aged 16 and 17 over whom they exercise, or have exercised, custodial or supervisory authority.

Under the new law, a minor aged 16 or 17 who is otherwise of legal age to consent to sexual intercourse is deemed incapable of consenting to such acts with a statutory mandated reporter who holds or has held supervisory or custodial authority over that minor. Violations of this law carry penalties of up to 20 years in state prison.

Employers of mandated reporters, particularly those in education and healthcare sectors, should review and update mandated reporter policies, training programs and codes of conduct to address these new criminal provisions.

The age of consent to sexual intercourse under Massachusetts law remains at age 16. However, advocates have argued that existing laws fail to account for the power imbalance between minors aged 16 to 17 and adults in certain supervisory roles, such as teachers, coaches, healthcare providers and other mandated reporters, even after that formal role ends.

In response, the Massachusetts legislature included new criminal provisions in the fiscal year 2027 budget bill signed into law by Gov. Maura Healey on July 9, 2026. The new law, codified at Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 265, Section 23A½ (M.G.L. c. 265, § 23A½), criminalizes certain conduct of persons who are statutory mandated reporters under M.G.L. c. 119, § 21.

The statutory definition of "mandated reporters" remains unchanged and includes, among others, physicians, psychologists, social workers and other healthcare professionals, public and private school teachers, educational administrators, guidance and family counselors, and childcare workers, as well as probation and parole officers, foster parents, firefighters, police officers, clergy members and church personnel who supervise or counsel children, and persons in charge of medical or other public or private institutions, schools or facilities (or their designated agents). Under the new law:

A mandated reporter who has sexual intercourse with a minor aged 16 or 17 over whom the reporter exercises or has exercised custodial or supervisory authority faces up to 20 years in state prison, even though the age of consent to sexual intercourse under Massachusetts law otherwise remains 16.

The fact that a supervisory or custodial relationship has ended is not a defense if the minor was under the age of 18 at the time of the offense.

Indecent assault and battery on a minor aged 14 to 17 by a mandated reporter who exercises or has exercised supervisory or custodial authority over the minor carries up to 10 years in state prison or two and a half years in jail.

A close-in-age exception applies if the mandated reporter was not more than four years older than the minor at the time of the offense.

The statute does not define "custodial or supervisory authority," which may raise questions about the scope of covered relationships between mandated reporters and minors. Employers may therefore consider adopting a broad interpretation when updating policies and training.

Although the new law responds to public outcry stemming from abuse allegations at educational institutions, it applies to mandated reporters beyond teachers and coaches and extends to all persons who are mandated reporters under M.G.L. c. 119, § 21.

Next Steps and Considerations

Employers of mandated reporters, particularly those in the education and healthcare sectors, should consider taking the following steps in response to the new law: