Summary

On October 1, 2026, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Department of Justice (DOJ) National Fraud Enforcement pision issued Directive 26-12 on corporate enforcement. The directive identifies four priority areas and instructs prosecutors to give “great weight” to a non-exhaustive list of factors in determining whether to bring charges and in negotiating plea or other agreements. It also directs prosecutors to follow and implement the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and describes the role of the Corporate Enforcement Section.

The Upshot

Though the directive is consistent with current DOJ policy, several provisions merit attention:

Within seven days of the directive’s issuance, Fraud pision prosecutors must report any ongoing corporate investigations to the Chief of the Corporate Enforcement Section. The Section must also be promptly notified of new corporate investigations and significant developments in ongoing corporate cases, and has primary responsibility for evaluating compliance with corporate criminal resolutions.

Priority areas include health care fraud, including distribution of controlled substances and violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; fraud schemes involving public trust or financial integrity related to procurement, government contracts, and other government functions; significant evasion of internal or external revenue; and fraud schemes involving tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, or forced labor.

Prosecutors must place “great weight” on a non-exhaustive list of factors when determining whether to bring charges and in negotiating plea or other agreements, including management knowledge or involvement, concealment or obstruction, duration, threats to safety or security, impact on taxpayer-funded programs or government functions, geographic scope, victim or loss thresholds, exfiltration of American dollars to support foreign adversaries, and immigration offenses.

The directive instructs pision leadership to design and implement policies and programs to incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information about fraud, including whistleblowers who participated in the criminal conduct.

The Bottom Line

The directive does not materially alter the DOJ’s approach to corporate and white collar enforcement. It does, however, underscore a focus on fraud in which the government is the victim, framing the pision’s mission around fraud “against the United States and American taxpayer dollars.” Schemes in which companies themselves are the victims–such as trade secrets or embezzlement–are not excluded, but they are not among the directive’s enumerated priorities. The central role of a dedicated Corporate Enforcement Section within a well-resourced Fraud pision confirms that corporate fraud remains an administration priority, and enforcement activity is likely to increase. Companies operating in the priority sectors should anticipate heightened scrutiny and be prepared to review their compliance programs and procedures for assessing potential misconduct, disclosure, cooperation, and remediation, with the advice of counsel.

A Reaffirmation of Existing Policy

The directive states that the Fraud pision will “zealously prosecute corporate actors that defraud taxpayers and the United States of America,” while it will “firmly guard against overbroad corporate enforcement” and avoid interfering with “legitimate business operations.”

Prosecutors are directed to follow the Principles of Federal Prosecution of Business Organizations and the Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP). Under the CEP, the DOJ will decline to prosecute companies that voluntarily self-disclose, fully cooperate, timely remediate, and have no aggravating circumstances, though they must still pay disgorgement and restitution. The DOJ has already put these incentives into practice, issuing its first CEP declination to a health care company and applying the SDNY’s self-disclosure policy in recent matters.

A Central Role for the Corporate Enforcement Section

The Corporate Enforcement Section, created earlier this year, has a central role in Fraud pision corporate matters. Within seven days of the directive’s issuance, Fraud pision prosecutors must report any ongoing corporate investigations to the Chief of the Corporate Enforcement Section. The Section must also be promptly notified of new corporate investigations and significant developments in ongoing cases, will participate as necessary, and will take the lead in monitoring compliance with corporate criminal resolutions. According to the DOJ, this allocation of responsibility will “free up resources in the prosecuting sections to pursue additional inpidual and corporate cases.”

Priority Areas and “Great Weight” Factors

The directive identifies four priority areas for corporate investigations:

Health care, including health care fraud, distribution of controlled substances, and Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act violations.

Procurement, government contracts, and threats to public trust or financial integrity.

Significant evasion of “internal or external revenue.”

Tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, and forced labor.

Prosecutors must give “great weight” to a non-exhaustive list of factors in determining whether to bring charges and in negotiating plea or other agreements, including management’s knowledge of or involvement in the scheme, concealment from government agencies or auditors, conduct lasting three or more years, conduct affecting three or more federal districts, financial harm to at least 25 victims or $25 million in losses, and conduct involving immigration offenses.

Data Analytics and Whistleblowers

The directive notes that, through the National Fraud Detection Center and data analytics, the Fraud pision is “proactively generating leads and opening new inpidual and corporate fraud investigations at a rapid pace.”

The directive further instructs pision leadership, in consultation with law enforcement partners, to design programs that “appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud,” including those “who participated in the criminal conduct.” These efforts build on existing initiatives, including the DOJ’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program and whistleblower non-prosecution pilot programs in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

Practical Considerations

Companies, particularly those in the directive’s priority sectors, should consider the following: