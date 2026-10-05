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5 October 2026

Facing Parallel Investigation By Both The SEC & DOJ? Strategic Insights (Video)

Law Firm of David R. Chase, Esq.

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David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.
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Are you facing parallel investigations by both the SEC and the DOJ? When a civil regulatory inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission transforms into a concurrent federal criminal investigation by the Department of Justice, your defense strategy must adapt to address this dual exposure.
United States Criminal Law
David Chase

Are you facing parallel investigations by both the SEC and the DOJ? When a civil regulatory inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission transforms into a concurrent federal criminal investigation by the Department of Justice, your defense strategy must adapt to  address this dual exposure.

In this video, former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney David R. Chase breaks down the critical strategic defense considerations required to protect your rights, your liberty, and your financial career when navigating simultaneous civil and criminal proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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