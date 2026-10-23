DOJ Launches First Fast-Track Whistleblower Rewards For Tips Leading To Criminal Fraud Charges

Highlights

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division) has announced a new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), a first-of-its-kind program to pay an up-front award for tips leading to criminal charges. Though whistleblower awards have historically been paid after a final resolution, under WHIP, awards of $10,000 to $30,000 would be paid far earlier – once charges are filed.

According to DOJ, WHIP fills a "critical gap" and supplements existing whistleblower incentives. Participants remain eligible for "potentially larger rewards" after a resolution through other programs.

WHIP adds to incentives for whistleblowers to come forward, and faster tips will likely mean earlier government involvement. Companies should take this opportunity to review and strengthen their internal compliance and reporting systems and identify and remediate issues before they escalate, particularly in the hospice, home healthcare, daycare and special services sectors, which WHIP will prioritize.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on October 20, 2026, announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), describing it as "the first ever whistleblower rewards program that pays an up-front award for tips leading to criminal charges." The program represents a meaningful shift in how the government incentivizes whistleblowers and warrants close attention from in-house counsel and compliance leaders, particularly in the healthcare and government benefits sectors.

WHIP is the latest initiative of DOJ's National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division), which was established on April 7, 2026. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "DOJ Establishes National Fraud Enforcement Division," April 15, 2026.) The program follows directly from Directive 26-12, Corporate Enforcement in the Fight Against Fraud, which U.S. Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Colin McDonald issued on October 1, 2026. That directive instructed Fraud Division leadership to design and implement policies and programs that "appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud." DOJ announced WHIP just 19 days later. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "DOJ Fraud Division Issues New Corporate Enforcement Priorities," October 2, 2026.)

The New Whistleblower Program

Rewards at the Charging Stage

WHIP will pay whistleblowers between $10,000 and $30,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in covered subject areas. Existing government whistleblower programs pay awards "only after the final resolution of a criminal matter, including the forfeiture and appeals process," which can take years. WHIP, by contrast, rewards whistleblowers "at a much earlier stage of prosecution." According to DOJ, early rewards "encourage prompt disclosure of information by giving whistleblowers more certainty about the amount and timing of a possible reward payment."

AAG McDonald described the program as a "groundbreaking" tool that "will enlist the public as part of the fraud-fighting apparatus and reward them quickly." U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche likewise framed WHIP as a central component of DOJ's enforcement agenda. "Protecting the American people from fraud remains a top priority for the Department of Justice," he said. "The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) offers everyone the opportunity to be part of the solution, help expose fraud, and be rewarded quickly for their efforts. I urge all Americans to use this program and play an active role in bringing fraudsters to justice." The U.S. Department of the Treasury has committed $25 million to implement the program.

Covered Conduct

WHIP offers rewards for information relating to two categories of conduct:

Healthcare Offenses. Federal healthcare offenses and related crimes.

Federal healthcare offenses and related crimes. Government Program Fraud. Fraud on government programs and benefits administered by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Veterans Affairs and War, as well as by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

With respect to healthcare fraud, DOJ stated that WHIP "will prioritize submissions involving hospice, home health care, day care, and special services fraud." Companies that operate in, contract with or invest in these sectors should regard this as a clear signal of where tips and investigative resources will be concentrated.

Conditions and Procedures

Discretionary Awards: Awards will be made in DOJ's sole discretion following the filing of criminal charges.

Awards will be made in DOJ's sole discretion following the filing of criminal charges. Public Reporting Portal: DOJ offers members of the public an online site for reporting fraud and another providing program terms and conditions.

DOJ offers members of the public an online site for reporting fraud and another providing program terms and conditions. Stacking with Other Programs: Participants remain eligible for additional awards through other rewards programs, including the Criminal Division's Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program.

Program Significance

A Noteworthy Shift in Whistleblower Incentives

Although the award amounts are modest relative to other programs, the structure is novel. By paying awards when charges are filed, WHIP eliminates much of the delay and uncertainty that may have discouraged potential whistleblowers, providing what DOJ calls "much-needed certainty and speed." DOJ describes WHIP as addressing "a critical gap in existing whistleblower programs," and it supplements rather than replaces them. Whistleblowers remain eligible for potentially larger rewards if their tips lead to substantial financial penalties or forfeiture. Although the announcement does not mention the False Claims Act (FCA), nothing in it suggests any change to the FCA's qui tam provisions, which continue to entitle relators to a share of the government's civil recovery. WHIP thus adds to an already substantial array of insider incentives and reinforces the government's growing reliance on insider tips to detect and prosecute fraud.

Earlier, Faster Government Involvement

Because WHIP pays for tips that lead to criminal charges, companies should expect tips to reach prosecutors earlier and investigations to move faster. A company may first learn of a problem from a subpoena or search warrant rather than from its own compliance function, a risk heightened by the Fraud Division's emphasis on voluntary self-disclosure and cooperation.

DOJ's corporate enforcement policies have long conditioned the most favorable outcomes, such as declinations, reduced penalties or the avoidance of a monitor, on timely and voluntary disclosure. Disclosure generally does not qualify as voluntary if the government already knows of the conduct or third-party disclosure is imminent, so a company the government contacts first may forfeit those benefits even if it later cooperates fully. WHIP effectively shortens the window in which a company can act first, likely most of all in DOJ's priority sectors. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "DOJ, HHS-OIG Announce Single-Point Self-Disclosure Policy for Criminal Healthcare Fraud," October 20, 2026.)

Key Takeaways