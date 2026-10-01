Previously On Wicked Coin: Scandals, Sequels, And Second Acts (Podcast)

Power and corruption intertwine in the world's most salacious scandals. Hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw explore how corruption infiltrates institutions, examining red flags that could have prevented catastrophic failures and the consequences for perpetrators and victims alike.

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As Season 2 comes to a close, Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati revisit some of the most memorable scandals from the podcast's first two seasons to answer a simple question: what happened next? From Fat Leonard and Wells Fargo to Operation Car Wash and George Santos, our hosts explore new developments, unexpected twists, and whether accountability ultimately prevailed. Along the way, they examine what these stories reveal about corruption, institutional reform, and the challenges of creating lasting change.

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