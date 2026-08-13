Making Sense Of The False Claims Act (Podcast)

Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell interview Dave Lazarus, a partner specializing in False Claims Act and healthcare fraud litigation, to explore how enforcement priorities are evolving under the current administration.

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In this episode of How (in) the Health, Edo and Caroline speak with Dave Lazarus, a partner in the firm’s White Collar Crime & Government Investigations practice, who specializes in False Claims Act and healthcare fraud litigation. They discuss the status of False Claims Act enforcement under the Trump Administration, and current DOJ enforcement priorities.

Topics include:

The False Claims Act under the Trump Administration

DOJ enforcement priorities and the use of data and AI

Crackdown on hospice fraud and payment suspensions

Learn more about Foley Hoag’s False Claims Act practice.

Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Healthcare Department.

Credits:

Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell

Guest: Dave Lazarus

Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver

Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver

Research: Brian Markowitz

Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy

Music: Phil Dodge

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