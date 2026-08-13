Making Sense Of The False Claims Act (Podcast)

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In this episode of How (in) the Health, Edo and Caroline speak with Dave Lazarus, a partner in the firm’s White Collar Crime & Government Investigations practice, who specializes in False Claims Act and healthcare fraud litigation. They discuss the status of False Claims Act enforcement under the Trump Administration, and current DOJ enforcement priorities.
Topics include:
- The False Claims Act under the Trump Administration
- DOJ enforcement priorities and the use of data and AI
- Crackdown on hospice fraud and payment suspensions
Learn more about Foley Hoag’s False Claims Act practice.
Find out more about Foley Hoag’s Healthcare Department.
Credits:
Hosts: Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell
Guest: Dave Lazarus
Producer: Brian Markowitz and Gary Silver
Editor and Sound Engineer: Gary Silver
Research: Brian Markowitz
Additional assistance: Emily Freeman, Shivangi Mehta and Jessica Murphy
Music: Phil Dodge
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