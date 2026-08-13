What Happens In Vegas…Gets DOJ’s Attention: $95M Wound Care Fraud Indictment

Key Takeaways

The DOJ has charged a Nevada physician with healthcare fraud and conspiracy in connection with an alleged $95 million Medicare billing scheme involving medically unnecessary amniotic wound allografts, kickbacks, and sham invoices.

and in connection with an alleged involving medically unnecessary amniotic wound allografts, kickbacks, and sham invoices. The case marks the first publicly announced prosecution by the West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force , signaling expanded federal enforcement of wound care and skin substitute fraud in the western United States.

, signaling expanded federal enforcement of wound care and skin substitute fraud in the western United States. Healthcare providers, manufacturers, and distributors should review Anti-Kickback Statute compliance, ensure accurate Medicare cost reporting, and audit medical necessity documentation for wound care products.

On August 5, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a federal grand jury in the District of Nevada returned a six-count indictment charging Stephen Dubin, M.D., of Henderson, Nevada, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and five counts of healthcare fraud. The charges against Dr. Dubin arise from an alleged scheme to defraud Medicare of approximately $95 million through the billing of medically unnecessary amniotic wound allografts to elderly Medicare beneficiaries as well as alleged kickbacks and rebates from two allograft distributors; sham full-price invoices; and, as to one distributor, a pass-through bank account held in the name of a shell company. According to DOJ, Medicare paid over $54 million on the allegedly fraudulent claims.

Significance of West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force

Dubin appears to be the first publicly announced criminal case brought by the newly formed West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force and signals a geographic expansion of the federal government’s healthcare fraud enforcement infrastructure to the western United States. Dubin comes on the heels of two other wound care allograft indictments brought earlier this year involving similar allegations. First, Marizel Yukee, a Las Vegas nurse practitioner, was charged in the Southern District of Texas in connection with an alleged $906 million scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE through medically unnecessary amniotic wound allografts allegedly procured through kickbacks and bribes. Then, Brian Rowan of Las Vegas was charged in the District of Arizona in connection with an alleged $1.2 billion wound allograft scheme. In the Rowan case, DOJ alleges that Rowan, the Vice President of Sales for a company that sold expensive amniotic wound allografts, caused hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks, bribes, and rebates to be paid to sales representatives and medical providers nationwide to induce purchases of the company’s allografts.

What Compliance Steps Should Wound Care Providers Take?

In all three of these indictments, DOJ attempts to sensationalize the conduct by focusing on how the proceeds of the alleged fraud were used. For example, in Dubin, DOJ alleges that the defendant used proceeds from the scheme to fund his “lavish lifestyle,” which included “multi-million-dollar yachts.” In Yukee, DOJ alleges that the defendant used the tens of millions at issue to purchase luxury vehicles, luxury jewelry—including an $865,000 Bulgari necklace—and real estate, and to fund the construction of a $4.6 million beach resort in the Philippines. In Rowan, the indictment alleges that the defendant received over $24 million and used those proceeds to purchase several multi-million-dollar homes, high-dollar life insurance policies, luxury watches, and luxury vehicles—including a $135,000 Maserati. DOJ often focuses on how the proceeds of an alleged fraud are used in order to stress the egregious and flagrant nature of the fraud and the fraudsters.

Notwithstanding the sensationalism, the Dubin indictment and DOJ’s broader wound care enforcement activity highlight several compliance considerations for providers, manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the wound care and skin substitute space:

Allografts for wound care remain a top DOJ enforcement priority. This indictment underscores the fact that skin substitute use continues to draw intense federal scrutiny, particularly for providers identified as having high utilization patterns. Review pricing and rebate arrangements. Providers that purchase wound care products, skin substitutes, or allografts should consider whether any rebate, discount, or volume-based pricing arrangement from a distributor or manufacturer complies with the Anti-Kickback Statute’s discount safe harbor (42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(h)). Ensure accurate cost reporting to Medicare. Providers billing for products without a published Average Sales Price (ASP) should confirm that reported acquisition costs reflect the true net price after all rebates, discounts, credits, and adjustments—not the undiscounted list or invoice price. Failure to properly report acquisition costs may constitute a false claim, particularly where rebate or discount arrangements reduce actual acquisition costs but are not accurately reflected in Medicare claims. Although the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has since released ASPs for many skin substitute products, providers should continue to carefully evaluate whether their arrangements comply with an applicable Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor and applicable reporting obligations. Audit medical necessity documentation. Wound care providers should make sure that allograft and skin substitute applications are supported by adequate clinical documentation establishing medical necessity, including evidence that conservative wound care was attempted, that the wound is not infected, and that the product quantity is appropriate to the wound size. Evaluate scope-of-practice compliance. Practices should verify that wound care products are applied only by clinicians authorized under state law to perform such procedures and that adequate physician oversight is maintained. To the extent that physician extenders are utilized, confirm whether they are permitted to apply or assist with the application of skin grafts. Carefully assess distributor and vendor relationships. Healthcare entities that contract with third-party distributors, marketers, or sales organizations for wound care products should consider the legitimacy and commercial reasonableness of these relationships, the transparency of payment flows, and whether any arrangements could be characterized as inducements to purchase or prescribe particular products. Often, distributors and marketers are approaching small practices and solo practitioners that have limited exposure to these types of agreements. Consider engaging outside firms to determine whether all such arrangements are appropriate.

Future of Wound Care Enforcement

Notably, the creation of the West Coast Health Care Fraud Strike Force, coupled with DOJ’s recent focus on wound care allograft cases, foreshadows continued enforcement activity in the region and reinforces the government’s broader scrutiny of high-cost items and services, including skin substitutes, allografts, and other advanced wound care products.

To better counsel wound care companies on navigating the complex terrain of reimbursement, compliance, and government investigations and litigation amid heightened regulatory activity, Bass, Berry & Sims formed the multidisciplinary Skin Substitutes, Wound Care and Cellular & Tissue-Based Products (CTP) Task Force. We advise manufacturers, providers, investors, and others throughout the wound care ecosystem on the legal, regulatory, and business issues affecting skin substitutes, advanced wound care products, and CTPs.