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14 August 2026

A Stagecoach, A Scandal, And A Senate Takedown (Podcast)

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Wiley Rein

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United States Criminal Law
Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw
Tatiana Sainati’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
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Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf entered a Senate hearing facing difficult questions about unauthorized customer accounts. What followed became one of the most frequently cited examples of how congressional testimony can shape the trajectory of a corporate crisis. Hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati, joined by Peter Rechter, break down the hearing, the communication and accountability challenges it exposed, and the lessons organizations can learn about executive preparation, oversight strategy, and crisis management.

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Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
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