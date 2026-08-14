A Stagecoach, A Scandal, And A Senate Takedown (Podcast)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Technology industries
Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf entered a Senate hearing facing difficult questions about unauthorized customer accounts. What followed became one of the most frequently cited examples of how congressional testimony can shape the trajectory of a corporate crisis. Hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati, joined by Peter Rechter, break down the hearing, the communication and accountability challenges it exposed, and the lessons organizations can learn about executive preparation, oversight strategy, and crisis management.
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