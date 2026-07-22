John McKnight On Whistleblower Law, Corporate Fraud & The Wells Fargo Investigation (Video)

In this partner spotlight, John McKnight, Partner and Whistleblower & Qui Tam Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey...

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In this partner spotlight, John McKnight, Partner and Whistleblower & Qui Tam Practice Group Co-Chair at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, sits down with firm Chairman David Sanford to trace his journey from growing up in the D.C. suburbs to pivoting from creative writing to a career in law. John discusses how developing an interest in corporate crime and the investigative process of uncovering what truly happened inside a company laid the foundation for his practice in whistleblower and qui tam law. He speaks to the unique experience of joining Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight alongside his father, Vince McKnight, and building what has become one of the country’s most formidable whistleblower practices. John walks through his work on the Wells Fargo whistleblower matter, an investigation involving coordination with government agents and federal prosecutors that resulted in $3.5 billion in fines against Wells Fargo.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a nationally recognized public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. Our attorneys have recovered over $5 billion for clients in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, and executive representation matters.

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