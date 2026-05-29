Procurement Fraud Enforcement Trends Continue Into 2026

- within Compliance topic(s)
- with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Bass, Berry & Sims is pleased to present our Procurement Fraud Review, in which we examine significant civil and criminal enforcement developments affecting government contractors, grant recipients and participants in federal programs. This Review highlights key enforcement initiatives, notable case developments, and major settlements involving procurement, grant and loan fraud, all presented in a clear and practical format.
ISSUES TO WATCH
Several developments are expected to shape procurement fraud enforcement in the coming year, including:
- Increased scrutiny of cybersecurity compliance obligations in federal contracts and grants
- Continued enforcement actions involving defective pricing and cost mischarging in defense contracts
- Government investigations into misuse of pandemic relief and federal loan programs
- Expanding enforcement related to tariff evasion and customs fraud
- Greater coordination among agencies investigating fraud involving federal procurement and trade
NOTEWORTHY SETTLEMENTS
Settlements and judgments under the False Claims Act exceeded $6.8 billion in fiscal year 2025, the highest total in the statute’s history. Since Congress strengthened the FCA in 1986, total recoveries now exceed $85 billion.
Although healthcare matters dominate False Claims Act enforcement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to pursue significant fraud cases involving government procurement. In fiscal year 2025, defense-related settlements and judgments accounted for roughly 9% of total FCA recoveries, or approximately $633 million, reflecting the government’s continued focus on fraud affecting Department of Defense contracts. Since Congress strengthened the False Claims Act in 1986, recoveries in cases involving the Department of Defense as the primary client agency have totaled more than $7.7 billion.
The Department of Justice continued its pursuit of fraud matters involving the purchase of goods and services by the federal government, including fraud in military procurements, violations of cybersecurity requirements in federal contracts, and misconduct involving federal grants and pandemic relief programs.
Notably, none of the procurement-related settlements announced in calendar year 2025 approached the scale of several recent blockbuster procurement fraud cases. For example, in October 2024, Raytheon Company agreed to pay $428 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly provided false cost and pricing data when negotiating defense contracts. It was one of the largest procurement fraud recoveries in the Department of Justice’s history.
By comparison, the largest settlements announced in 2025 were significantly smaller, including a $62 million settlement with L3 Technologies Inc. resolving allegations that the company failed to disclose accurate cost and pricing data when negotiating government contracts for communications equipment and a $54.4 million settlement with Ceratizit USA to resolve allegations that it evaded customs duties by misrepresenting the country of origin of products imported into the United States.
Other notable settlements included:
- 29.74 million paid by Lockheed Martin Corporation to resolve allegations involving defective pricing on contracts for F-35 military aircraft.
- $21 million paid by DynCorp International LLC to resolve allegations that it submitted inflated subcontractor charges under a State Department contract.
- $15.9 million paid by Booz Allen Hamilton to resolve allegations involving fraudulent claims submitted in connection with a General Services Administration task order for military training systems.
- $15.7 million paid by DRI Relays Inc. to resolve allegations that it supplied parts that did not meet required military specifications.
- $14.75 million paid by Hill ASC Inc. to resolve allegations that it falsely represented compliance with cybersecurity requirements in federal contracts.
Together, these and other settlements highlight the government’s continued focus on enforcement actions involving defective pricing, cost mischarging, small-business contracting programs, cybersecurity compliance obligations, and fraud affecting federal funding and telecommunications programs.
The following pages include summaries of several notable settlements announced in 2025 involving procurement fraud, government contracting and federal program funding.
Footnotes
1 https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/government-contractor-agrees-pay-1m-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations-submitting
2 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/booz-allen-agrees-pay-15875m-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
3 https://www.justice.gov/usao-nj/pr/defense-contractor-agrees-pay-628000-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
4 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/virginia-contractor-pay-over-26m-settle-allegations-falsely-obtaining-small-business
5 https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/pr/minnesota-construction-company-agrees-pay-59m-resolve-false-claims-act-violations
6 https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/bollinger-shipyard-llc-agrees-pay-1025000-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-involving
7 https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh/pr/military-contractor-pay-12-million-united-states-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
8 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/california-food-distributor-settles-false-claims-act-liability-relating-self-disclosure
9 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/lockheed-martin-corporation-agrees-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-defective-pricing
10 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndia/pr/2020-census-contractor-agrees-pay-8000000-settle-fraud-allegations
11 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/defense-contractor-morsecorp-inc-agrees-pay-46-million-settle-cybersecurity-fraud
12 https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/bay-area-based-flooring-company-and-its-owners-pay-81-million-settle-false-claims
13 https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdwv/pr/south-carolina-construction-company-pay-191070-united-states-resolve-false-claims
14 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/dri-relays-inc-pay-157m-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-involving-sale-non-military
15 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/contractor-agrees-pay-750000-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
16 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/government-contractor-pay-195m-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
17 https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/pr/asphalt-contractor-pay-nearly-13-million-settle-claims-it-falsified-quality-test-results
18 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/government-contractor-resolves-false-claims-act-allegations-related-small-business
19 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/dyncorp-agrees-pay-21-million-resolve-false-claims-act-lawsuit-alleging-inflated-costs-state
20 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/companies-pay-13-million-resolve-allegations-false-claims-act-violations-concerning
21 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/office-furniture-supplier-vari-agrees-pay-11-million-resolve-allegations-false-claims
22 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/raytheon-companies-and-nightwing-group-pay-84m-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations-relating
23 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndny/pr/restaurant-chain-pay-78-million-misrepresenting-eligibility-pandemic-relief-funds
24 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/san-jose-ai-solutions-company-agrees-pay-15-million-resolve-allegations-it-improperly
25 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/praetorian-shield-and-two-individuals-agree-pay-221000-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations
26 https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh/pr/military-contractor-pays-united-states-more-half-million-dollars-settle-false-claims
27 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/l3-technologies-inc-agrees-pay-62000000-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations-arising
28 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwa/pr/veterans-affairs-contractor-agrees-pay-43-million-resolve-claims-overbilling-products
29 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edtn/pr/otis-elevator-company-agrees-pay-more-600000-settle-false-claims-act-allegation
30 https://www.justice.gov/usao-edwa/pr/hanford-contractor-washington-river-protection-solutions-wrps-agrees-pay-65-million
31 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/stantec-inc-agrees-pay-4m-resolve-allegations-it-violated-false-claims-act-submitting-false
32 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/consulting-company-pays-more-450k-settle-overbilling-allegations
33 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/hong-kong-based-company-agrees-pay-876000-resolve-alleged-false-claims-act-violations
34 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/maryland-it-company-agrees-pay-1475m-resolve-alleged-false-claims
35 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/defense-contractor-berg-co-agrees-pay-33m-resolve-allegations-causing-fraudulent-bids
36 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/importers-agree-pay-68m-resolve-false-claims-act-liability-relating-voluntary-self
37 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/patio-furniture-company-grosfillex-inc-pay-49-million-resolve-allegations-it-evaded-duties
38 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/illumina-inc-pay-98m-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations-arising-cybersecurity
39 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/california-defense-contractor-and-private-equity-firm-agree-pay-175m-resolve-false-claims
40 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/south-bay-tech-startup-and-ceo-agree-pay-630000-resolve-allegations-they-improperly
41 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/allied-stone-inc-and-company-official-agree-pay-124m-settle-false-claims-act-allegations
42 https://www.justice.gov/usao-id/pr/government-contractor-agrees-pay-31-million-resolve-alleged-violations-false-claims-act
43 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/georgia-tech-research-corporation-agrees-pay-875000-resolve-civil-cyber-fraud-litigation
44 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-homeland-security-contractor-agrees-pay-39m-resolve-alleged-violations-false
45 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/illinois-precision-machining-company-agrees-pay-421234-resolve-alleged-false-claims-act
46 https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/ceratizit-usa-llc-agrees-pay-544m-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-relating-evaded-0
47 https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/defense-contractor-agrees-pay-more-800000-resolve-alleged-false-claims-act-violations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]