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20 May 2026

Keyboard Cartel: The Carbanak Story (Podcast)

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Wiley Rein

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What if the most dangerous criminals didn’t smash their way in – but quietly embedded themselves and learned the system from the inside...
United States Criminal Law
Tatiana Sainati and Diana R. Shaw
Tatiana Sainati’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

Power and corruption … two sides of a wicked coin. In this podcast, hosts Tatiana Sainati and Diana Shaw tell the stories of the world’s largest, most salacious corruption scandals and explore the myriad ways in which corruption creeps into the hearts and minds of men, the consequences of corruption for perpetrators and victims alike, and the red flags that, had they been identified and acted on, might have set the world on a different path.

What if the most dangerous criminals didn’t smash their way in – but quietly embedded themselves and learned the system from the inside? In this episode of Wicked Coin, hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati are joined by Lyn Brown and Erin Joe to examine the astonishing true story of the Carbanak cyber gang, a highly disciplined criminal network that infiltrated banks across the globe and stole more than a billion euros without triggering alarms. Rather than relying on brute force or flashy hacks, the attackers patiently observed employees, mimicked legitimate activity, and even manipulated ATMs to dispense cash on command. Drawing on decades of experience in federal law enforcement, intelligence, and cybersecurity, the conversation explores how schemes like this succeed and why they’re so difficult to detect, while also reviewing today’s evolving threat landscape – from spear phishing and ransomware-as-a-service to AI-enabled fraud and nation-state activity – with practical insight into how organizations can strengthen their defenses, sharpen their response, and build resilience in an increasingly hostile environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Diana R. Shaw
Diana R. Shaw
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