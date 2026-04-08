Telehealth Prescription Fraud: What Whistleblowers Should Know About Reporting It

You have probably seen the advertisements: quick visits, low monthly fees, and medication arriving at your doorstep. The recent explosion of internet-based prescribing and subscription...

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You have probably seen the advertisements: quick visits, low monthly fees, and medication arriving at your doorstep. The recent explosion of internet-based prescribing and subscription medicine models may have made healthcare more accessible, but their high demand and rapid growth can also attract bad actors, increasing the risk of fraud.

Federal enforcement against telehealth prescription fraud is accelerating. Employees and clinicians at telehealth companies who witness fraud, such as improper GLP-1 or Adderall prescribing or false insurance billing, may be eligible to file qui tam lawsuits under the False Claims Act and receive 15–30% of government recoveries. Contact our whistleblower attorneys for a confidential case evaluation.

United States v. Brody et al: Recent Telehealth Enforcement

In the recent United States v. Brody et al., a federal jury convicted the CEO and clinical president of a California-based digital health company of illegally distributing Adderall and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud by submitting false and fraudulent insurance claims for reimbursement.

The defendants provided easy access to Adderall and other stimulants through a monthly subscription model, without making the required medical necessity determinations for prescribing the drugs. In part, the defendants limited screening appointments to less than half the duration of a typical psychiatric exam, paid nurses to refill prescriptions without clinical interaction, and enabled automatic refill features without any clinician involvement.

This case clearly signals the DOJ’s willingness to pursue telehealth platforms in addition to traditional providers if these companies prioritize volume and revenue over clinical judgment.

Brody drew attention due to the company distributing Adderall—a controlled substance. Other high-demand drugs, such as SSRIs and GLP-1s, are not currently controlled substances, but still raise risks of fraud.

Emerging Fraud Risk Areas

The internet-based prescription and subscription model is not inherently unlawful, but structural incentives such as the pressure to prescribe, limited physician oversight, and decision-making happening at a large, platform-wide scale create risk. There are numerous emerging types of fraud that the DOJ is likely watching for under such a prescription model:

Misrepresentation: Telehealth companies may mislead consumers about the nature of the products they provide. For example, a company may advertise access to branded drugs, such as Ozempic, while actually dispensing generic or adulterated alternatives.

Telehealth companies may mislead consumers about the nature of the products they provide. For example, a company may advertise access to branded drugs, such as Ozempic, while actually dispensing generic or adulterated alternatives. Improper Prescriptions and Refills: Telehealth companies may take shortcuts in their prescribing or refill practices, including failing to adequately screen patients, limiting meaningful clinical interaction, making improper diagnoses to justify coverage, or otherwise issuing prescriptions without sufficient medical necessity.

Telehealth companies may take shortcuts in their prescribing or refill practices, including failing to adequately screen patients, limiting meaningful clinical interaction, making improper diagnoses to justify coverage, or otherwise issuing prescriptions without sufficient medical necessity. Advertising Risks : Telehealth companies may engage in aggressive or misleading advertising aimed at convincing adults or minors that they require certain medications. In the Brody case, the DOJ cited tens of millions of dollars spent on deceptive advertising as part of an alleged scheme to induce medically unnecessary prescriptions and submit false claims.

: Telehealth companies may engage in aggressive or misleading advertising aimed at convincing adults or minors that they require certain medications. In the Brody case, the DOJ cited tens of millions of dollars spent on deceptive advertising as part of an alleged scheme to induce medically unnecessary prescriptions and submit false claims. Cybersecurity Risks : Telehealth companies handle personally identifiable information, creating heightened cybersecurity risks. The DOJ has increasingly treated cybersecurity failures as a priority under the False Claims Act, and healthcare companies are no exception, as reflected in the recent $9.8 million settlement with Illumina arising from misrepresentations regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

: Telehealth companies handle personally identifiable information, creating heightened cybersecurity risks. The DOJ has increasingly treated cybersecurity failures as a priority under the False Claims Act, and healthcare companies are no exception, as reflected in the recent $9.8 million settlement with Illumina arising from misrepresentations regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Medicare Fraud for GLP-1 Drugs: As Medicare coverage expands for GLP-1 drugs for certain approved indications; telehealth companies face increased False Claims Act exposure. Improper diagnoses, lack of medical necessity, off-label promotion, or systematic coding and billing practices—such as overbilling, upcoding, or improper bundling—can lead to significant liability.

How the False Claims Act Protects Telehealth Fraud Whistleblowers

The False Claims Act (31 U.S.C. §§ 3729–3733) is the federal government’s primary tool for combating healthcare fraud, including telehealth prescription fraud. Under the FCA’s qui tam provisions, private individuals, known as “relators,” can file lawsuits on behalf of the government against companies that have submitted false claims for payment to federal healthcare programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Whistleblowers who file successful qui tam cases typically receive 15–30% of the total government recovery.

Critically, the FCA includes robust anti-retaliation protections under Section 3730(h). Employers who retaliate against whistleblowers may be liable for reinstatement, double back pay, and compensation for special damages including litigation costs and attorneys’ fees.

The Importance of Whistleblowers

Whistleblowers become increasingly important, as remote telehealth fraud is often invisible to patients and regulators alike. If you are working within the telehealth prescription and subscription industry, you may observe the internal pressure to approve prescriptions, companies taking shortcuts in sourcing medication, and billing practices that do not match the reality of the situation. DOJ enforcement trends suggest that these cases are just beginning.

If you become aware of suspicious activity in this space, we encourage you to fill out Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s intake form to discuss your options with our experienced whistleblower and qui tam attorneys.

Conclusion

While telehealth and innovative drug delivery services offer affordable and accessible care, when speed, scale, and profit overtake compliance and safety, risk soon follows. The DOJ is actively looking for the types of fraud that might be emerging in this space, and it is becoming increasingly important to remain alert in order to protect patients and public funds, and to speak up when telehealth business practices cross the line into fraud.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.