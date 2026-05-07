Fraud vs. Contract Claims: The Risk Of Stopping Your Analysis Too Soon

In complex commercial disputes, fraud claims can be both powerful and perilous. They offer the potential for enhanced remedies and strategic leverage...

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In complex commercial disputes, fraud claims can be both powerful and perilous. They offer the potential for enhanced remedies and strategic leverage, but they also introduce heightened legal and evidentiary challenges that do not arise in traditional contract-based claims. As a result, the decision to pursue a fraud theory requires more than an initial assessment of the elements—it demands ongoing, disciplined evaluation as the factual record develops.

The discussion below highlights a common but often overlooked risk in that process: the tendency to stop testing a fraud theory once it appears viable, rather than continuing to assess it against the full evidentiary record.

Fraud claims are often the most tempting claims in commercial litigation. They offer:

the potential for punitive damages,

a narrative of intentional wrongdoing, and

meaningful settlement leverage.

In many cases, counsel and clients undertake a careful initial analysis of the elements—misrepresentation, scienter, reliance, and causation—and conclude that the evidence is sufficient to support a fraud claim, at least through trial.

That conclusion, however, can create a subtle but significant risk. Once we become convinced that the other party acted wrongfully—intentionally, even—we may stop testing that conclusion as rigorously as we should. And that is often where problems begin.

The Analytical Pitfall: When the Investigation Becomes One-Sided

Fraud claims require more than evidence supporting each element. They require evidence that withstands sustained scrutiny.

In practice, however, once a claim appears viable, parties may:

focus on evidence that supports their theory,

discount or minimize competing explanations, and

fail to examine their own conduct with the same rigor applied to the opposing party.

The result is an investigation that is no longer neutral, but confirmatory. This is particularly risky in fraud cases, where:

intent must be inferred,

reliance must be justified, and

alternative explanations often exist.

Illustrative Scenario: A Distribution Dispute Following a $25 Million Sale

Consider a dispute between two co-owners (Faras and Edwin) following the sale of a business for approximately $25 million. The parties agreed that Faras would oversee the wind-down and distribution process.

Typically, that process involves coordination with accounting and legal professionals. In practice, Faras—who had long managed the company’s financial operations—handled the process informally. He:

paid outstanding obligations,

moved funds between accounts, and

made distributions based on his understanding of oral agreements he claimed he had with Edwin.

Edwin later concluded that Faras had acted fraudulently, using his control over the process to overpay himself while failing to keep Edwin adequately informed.

At the outset, that conclusion may have appeared supportable:

large sums of money were involved,

the process was informal, and

communication was limited.

But the analysis did not stop there—and that is where the case began to deteriorate.

The Missed Step: Fully Testing the Alternative Explanations

A key issue was whether Faras acted with intent to deceive. Faras maintained that:

the parties had agreed to reallocate ownership interests, and

he was entitled to certain compensation payments he received.

Edwin denied those agreements existed. At that point, the critical question should have been: What does the full evidentiary record show—both for and against those competing explanations?

Instead, the investigation appears to have placed disproportionate weight on evidence supporting the fraud theory, while insufficiently grappling with contrary evidence.

The Overlooked Evidence—and Its Consequences

The most significant example involved the company’s accountant.

Eighteen months after the sale closed, the accountant performed an analysis of the cash distributions. After completing his review, the accountant shared a draft spreadsheet analysis with Faras. In the accompanying email, he noted that—apart from a $200,000 payment to Faras—the company’s distributions appeared to have been allocated between Faras and Edwin in accordance with the percentages both had previously indicated to him were appropriate. Faras explained that the $200,000 payment—relatively modest in the context of the overall distributions—was compensation for services, not a distribution, and therefore should not affect the allocation analysis. The accountant then forwarded the spreadsheet to Edwin, raising a question about the $200,000 payment.

Edwin did not deny awareness of the $200,000 payment, although he suggested that Faras had previously described its purpose differently. Rather than immediately disputing the accountant’s conclusions, Edwin waited approximately two weeks before raising concerns—at which point he began asserting that the distributions had not been made in the correct percentages.

Shortly thereafter, Edwin retained counsel, who in turn engaged a fraud examiner. The examiner identified the lack of formal documentation surrounding the distributions, as well as Faras’s transfers between company accounts, as purported “red flags” of fraud. That assessment significantly escalated the dispute and ultimately led to litigation, in which Edwin alleged that Faras had engaged in fraud to secure a substantially larger share of the distributions than he was entitled to receive.

In that litigation, Edwin denied that any agreement regarding the distribution split had ever existed. Edwin and his counsel obtained the accountant’s email conveying the spreadsheet analysis to Faras early in discovery. Despite its significance—a contemporaneous statement from a neutral third party, made at a time when relations between the parties were still amicable, indicating that both Faras and Edwin had represented that a particular distribution split was appropriate—Edwin and his legal team largely discounted its importance. Having already concluded that fraud had occurred, and relying on other circumstantial indicators (including the absence of formal accounting documentation and intra-company transfers), they failed to fully grapple with how damaging the email was to their theory.

That strategic choice carried through discovery. Edwin did not bother questioning Faras about the email at deposition. At the accountant’s deposition, Edwin’s counsel elicited testimony that the accountant was unaware of any agreement between Faras and Edwin, but did not meaningfully address the email itself. For Faras, by contrast, the email became central. His counsel used it to demonstrate that Faras’s account of an agreed-upon distribution structure was not only plausible, but likely accurate. Edwin’s prior acknowledgment that he was aware of the $200,000 payment further undermined any suggestion that it was the product of concealed misconduct.

Compounding the problem, Edwin’s position regarding the $200,000 payment shifted over time. In discovery responses, his counsel offered one explanation for what Edwin believed the payment represented. Later, in an affidavit submitted in opposition to summary judgment, Edwin denied knowledge of the payment altogether.

By that point, the fraud claim had largely unraveled. And because so much attention had been devoted to pursuing that claim, Edwin had not meaningfully developed what may have been a more viable—if less dramatic—breach of contract theory based on the company’s operating agreement. The case settled shortly thereafter, on terms that were highly favorable to Faras.

The Strategic Lesson

This scenario reflects a broader and recurring problem:

Once a fraud theory takes hold, it can distort how evidence is evaluated.

Instead of asking:

What does the full record show?

The analysis becomes:

How do we fit this evidence into the fraud narrative?

That shift can lead to underweighting contemporaneous, contrary evidence, overemphasizing ambiguous or secondary facts, and failing to test the plaintiff’s own conduct and assumptions.

Practical Considerations for In-House Counsel

To mitigate these risks, companies should ensure that fraud claims are subjected to continuous, not just initial, scrutiny.

1. Re-Test the Theory as Evidence Develops

Does new evidence support or undermine the claim?

Are alternative explanations gaining strength?

2. Actively Seek Disconfirming Evidence

What facts support the opposing party’s explanation?

Have those facts been fully evaluated?

3. Examine Your Own Conduct

What did the company know, and when?

What actions could it have taken differently?

4. Avoid Narrative-Driven Decisions

Does the evidence support the elements of fraud?

Or does it simply create an unfavorable impression?

5. Protect the Core Claims

Are resources being diverted from stronger contract theories?

Is the fraud claim complicating the case unnecessarily?

Conclusion

Fraud claims can be effective tools in commercial litigation. But they carry inherent risks—particularly when the analysis supporting them is not continually tested against the full evidentiary record. The most significant danger is not that a fraud claim lacks initial support. It is that, once asserted, it is not re-examined with the same rigor as new evidence emerges. A disciplined approach—one that remains open to competing explanations and grounded in the complete record—can help ensure that litigation strategy remains aligned with the facts, rather than driven by them selectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.